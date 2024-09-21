Anzeige
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
21.09.2024 12:38 Uhr
Kevin Harrington Collection LLC: Kevin Harrington Launches "Many Paths To Profit": A Collaborative Blueprint for Business Success

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2024 / Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, "Many Paths To Profit."

This innovative guide is the result of a collaborative effort with 15 of his followers, each bringing their unique story and expertise to create a comprehensive resource for entrepreneurs and business owners eager to grow and scale their ventures.

"Many Paths To Profit" is packed with actionable steps and real-world examples from Kevin Harrington and some of the world's top business experts.

Other notable contributors include:

  • Christopher Lopez

  • Heather Bach

  • Brian Will

  • Dr. Michelle Sands

  • Dr. Justin Brown

  • Filip Lundstedt

  • Dr. Tammy Tucker

  • Ian Fluhler

  • Rafik Moore

  • Julie Edmonds

  • Ken Cox

  • Justin Day

  • Jacine Greenwood

  • Charles O'Rourke

  • Beth Fischer

Designed to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.

Kevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. 'Many Paths To Profit' is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."

The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey.

From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, "Many Paths To Profit" equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.

The launch of "Many Paths To Profit" represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.

The book will be available nationwide on Amazon and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.

For more information about "Many Paths To Profit" and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the coauthors, visit www.manypathstoprofits.com.

About Kevin Harrington:

Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark Tank" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Luke Gent
Marketing Manager
Support@Mawercapital.com

SOURCE: Kevin Harrington Collection LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
