Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 21.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.09.2024 14:14 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mario Diel, Chairman of IKAR Holdings, Awarded "World Eminent Man" at the 2024 Who is Who International Awards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2024 / Who is Who International honored Mario Diel, Chairman of IKAR Holdings, as "World Eminent Man in Sustainable Development, Education and Positive Change in the World!"" at their International Award Ceremony in Athens"

In a spectacular evening celebrating excellence, Mario Diel, the visionary founder and chairman of the British multinational conglomerate IKAR Holdings, was honored with the prestigious title of "World Eminent Man in Sustainable Development, Education and Positive Change in the World!" at the 5th Annual Who is Who International Awards. Held in the heart of Greece, the glittering Charity Gala captivated global audiences, bringing together distinguished personalities from across the world to spotlight remarkable achievements and contributions.

Mario Diel's leadership at IKAR Holdings, which spans 14 sectors and includes a portfolio of 40 companies, was recognized for its entrepreneurial initiatives in sustainable development and his dedication to education. The award acknowledges his transformative impact on industries including aviation, energy, technology, education , tourism, and sports where sustainability has been central to growth strategies. His commitment to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future has earned him worldwide recognition, making him a key figure in global development.

Mario Diel, stated" I feel flattered to receive this distinguished award, as it's recognizing the enormous value entrepreneurs bringing to the society. The award touches also my dedication to education as I want to create a global ecosystem in the education sector with the aim to provide the best education to the young generation"

"When I established the Who is Who International Awards, it was my main intention to award distinguished personalities like Mr. Diel, who are creating real impact and sustainable results for the betterment of human being", said Dimitris Goris, President and Founder, Who is Who International Awards.

The Who is Who International Awards, an organization renowned for fostering friendship, unity, and volunteerism, spotlights leaders making a positive impact on society. With a focus on professional, business, and social networking, the awards aim to inspire progress and create a better society by recognizing individuals who embody these values.

The event, now in its fifth year, continues to draw attention to the contributions of exceptional individuals like Mario Diel, whose leadership at IKAR Holdings serves as a beacon for sustainable progress across the globe.

Media Contact

Organization: IKAR HOLDINGS
Contact person: IKAR HOLDINGS
Website: https://ikarholdings.com/
Email: press@ikarholdings.com
Contact Number: 442031501020
Address: 17 Savile Row, London W1S 3PN
City: LONDON
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: IKAR HOLDINGS



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.