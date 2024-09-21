Mario Diel, Chairman of IKAR Holdings, Awarded "World Eminent Man" at the 2024 Who is Who International Awards

Who is Who International honored Mario Diel, Chairman of IKAR Holdings, as "World Eminent Man in Sustainable Development, Education and Positive Change in the World!"" at their International Award Ceremony in Athens"

In a spectacular evening celebrating excellence, Mario Diel, the visionary founder and chairman of the British multinational conglomerate IKAR Holdings, was honored with the prestigious title of "World Eminent Man in Sustainable Development, Education and Positive Change in the World!" at the 5th Annual Who is Who International Awards. Held in the heart of Greece, the glittering Charity Gala captivated global audiences, bringing together distinguished personalities from across the world to spotlight remarkable achievements and contributions.

Mario Diel's leadership at IKAR Holdings, which spans 14 sectors and includes a portfolio of 40 companies, was recognized for its entrepreneurial initiatives in sustainable development and his dedication to education. The award acknowledges his transformative impact on industries including aviation, energy, technology, education , tourism, and sports where sustainability has been central to growth strategies. His commitment to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future has earned him worldwide recognition, making him a key figure in global development.

Mario Diel, stated" I feel flattered to receive this distinguished award, as it's recognizing the enormous value entrepreneurs bringing to the society. The award touches also my dedication to education as I want to create a global ecosystem in the education sector with the aim to provide the best education to the young generation"

"When I established the Who is Who International Awards, it was my main intention to award distinguished personalities like Mr. Diel, who are creating real impact and sustainable results for the betterment of human being", said Dimitris Goris, President and Founder, Who is Who International Awards.

The Who is Who International Awards, an organization renowned for fostering friendship, unity, and volunteerism, spotlights leaders making a positive impact on society. With a focus on professional, business, and social networking, the awards aim to inspire progress and create a better society by recognizing individuals who embody these values.

The event, now in its fifth year, continues to draw attention to the contributions of exceptional individuals like Mario Diel, whose leadership at IKAR Holdings serves as a beacon for sustainable progress across the globe.

