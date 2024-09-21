Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2024) - "Kale Krew" is hosted by Nemanja Golubovic, the CEO and founder of the famed Chicago vegan restaurant chain Kale My Name, and social media influencer Tamika Price, known as Plant Based Tamika. Together, they form the Kale Krew and take UnchainedTV viewers on a thrilling tour of Chicago's hottest vegan dining spots.





CHICAGO RED CARPET PREMIERE ON SUNDAY, SEPT 22

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10827/224125_ae58b427a4516b73_001full.jpg

A Chicago red carpet premiere party will be held at 7pm on Sunday, September 22nd. Media is invited to attend and interview with the show's stars along with UnchainedTV Founder/President/TV journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell. More than 200 Chicagoans are expected to attend.

The launch party celebrates the groundbreaking series that showcases how the plant-based lifestyle is growing exponentially in America's Midwest.

Also, as part of the show launch, a red carpet premiere party was held in August in Los Angeles. It was attended by the show's stars, along with numerous other TV personalities and social media influencers.

KALE KREW SHOWS CHICAGO'S VEGAN SCENE IS HOT

The series profiles Chicago's most prominent vegan restaurants.

Along with featuring fully vegan restaurants, Kale Krew also showcases non-vegan restaurants that offer substantial and high quality plant-based options.

The next season of Kale Krew will be set in a new city but the producers have yet to reveal that new location.

Kale Krew can be viewed for free on UnchainedTV, a free, nonprofit, vegan, streaming and FAST Channels TV network. UnchainedTV can be downloaded for free on any phone, on any Samsung TV and on any TV via Amazon Fire Stick, an Apple TV device or an Amazon Fire Stick. It can also be viewed for free online at:

https://watch.unchainedtv.com/browse





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10827/224125_ae58b427a4516b73_003full.jpg

"The plant-based trend is not just a New York, LA thing. It's happening across the United States and the world. America's Midwest is one important example, which Kale Krew showcases brilliantly," noted Velez-Mitchell.

For more information on the Chicago premiere party's location:

kat.unchainedtv@yahoo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224125

SOURCE: UnchainedTV