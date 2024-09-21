Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2024) - In mid-August, Yimeishang (YMS), under the Yifei Group, successfully held "The 14th 2024 YMS CONSUMER PRODUCTS & CHANNEL EXPO"at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center.

Bringing together 1000+ exhibitors of trending products, 50,000+ targeted channels and professional visitors, 100+ e-commerce platforms, 500+ industry influencers, and 10,000+ VIP professional buyers from the beauty and fashion industry, the event aimed to seek new opportunities in e-commerce and foster business growth.

Nearly 40,000 Professional Visitors Present

Revealing New Trends and Boosting Industry Development

YMS Expo Propels Beauty & Fashion Industry into New Era

In 2024, the global beauty and fashion industry is facing even more significant challenges. Root causes include escalating consumer demands, dwindling traffic dividends, rising operational costs, and severe product homogenization, all of which pose new obstacles to growth for beauty and fashion enterprises.

As a global beauty and fashion consumer products industry service platform with over 20 years of expertise, covering over 1 million practitioners in the industry, YMS promptly identified these challenges and organized the "14th YMS CONSUMER PRODUCTS & CHANNEL EXPO." This expo served as a powerful catalyst, providing inspiration and direction for practitioners navigating new waters and propelling the beauty and fashion industry into a new era of development.

Notably, this was the inaugural event under the new name "YMS CONSUMER PRODUCTS & CHANNEL EXPO" and YMS's maiden entry into the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center. According to the organizer, the three-day expo attracted 37,206 professional visitors, a testament to its popularity.

Concurrently, six thematic summits were held, including the "New Traffic & New Channels" Global Beauty and Fashion Summit, the Second The Little Red Book KOL Marketing Conference, the Second Channel Live Streaming E-commerce Conference, the Second China Good Product Conference, the First Offline Retail Growth Conference, and the Second Cross-border E-commerce Conference. Over 200 founders and executives of leading companies in the beauty and fashion consumer products industry attended the event, where industry players from supply chains, branding, channels, influencers/MCN agencies, and service providers gathered in this precisely targeted social sphere. From different business perspectives, they spared no effort in sharing their business philosophies and insights into trends, jointly empowering practitioners in the beauty and fashion industry to explore new traffic sources, open up new channels, and achieve new breakthroughs. In the golden age of digital marketing, facing the incremental market built by the Internet, the battle for traffic has already begun.

YMS believes that the industry should return to the consumer frontline. As stated by YMS CEO Qian Qiu, "When we revert to ' the First Principle Thinking ' and focus on consumers, we can accomplish much." For instance, optimizing product offerings, live streaming scripts, promotional strategies, studio decorations, and traffic-driving materials in live streaming; refining content materials, images, copywriting, and public-private domain integration in shelf e-commerce; and deepening product development, influencer recommending, and content operations to build brand competitiveness.

Furthermore, multiple events like the Global Influencer Selection, Domestic E-commerce Platform Special Matchmaking Session, Cross-border E-commerce Platform Special Matchmaking Session, and Influencer Investment Matchmaking Session successfully concluded, resulting in over 10,000 cooperation intentions.

Growing with the Times

YMS Becomes an Official Service Provider for The Little Red Book E-commerce Platform

During the 14th YMS Consumer Products Expo, three evenings of celebrations -Founder's Night jointly sponsored by Hongzhi, TUCO, and Hezhong Group; Beauty and Fashion Night 2024 Industry Awards Ceremony and Social Gala Dinner exclusively sponsored by Inno Aesthetics; and YMS's 2024 Special Planning: Omnichannel Traffic Awards Ceremony jointly sponsored by GREENLAB and Meiqingxu -came to a successful close. These events attracted nearly a thousand participants from across the industry's supply chain, new consumer brands, beauty brands, online and offline retailers, influencers/MCN agencies, and service providers, with over 1,200 industry awards presented.

Notably, the UK Department for International Trade initiated the formation of the UK Beauty Brand Alliance, aimed at fostering connections between UK brands and Chinese enterprises and consumers while facilitating cooperation and resource sharing between UK and Chinese brands and partners.

As the alliance's inaugural promotional activity, the UK DIT collaborated with multiple brands to set up a UK Pavilion at the expo, showcasing innovative products in sustainability and natural beauty, including fragrances, skincare, haircare, health supplements, personal care, and makeup.

Moreover, with The Little Red Book's accelerating commercialization, the platform has emerged as a new growth engine for businesses and brands. Recognizing this trend, YMS has continually adapted to capture new growth opportunities, striving to provide superior services to clients and enable them to grow alongside the times. Consequently, during the Beauty and Fashion Night, an exciting announcement was made-YMS has officially became an official service provider for The Little Red Book E-commerce Platform. An Xi, General Manager of The Little Red Book E-commerce Merchant Development Department, presented the award to YMS, represented by CEO Qian Qiu.

Furthermore, the cross-border trend shone brightly in 2024. During the Southeast Asia segment, YMS honored the most influential KOLs and top MCN agencies from Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia with the "Most Influential KOL" and "Southeast Asia Elite MCN Agency" awards. At the same time, the launch ceremony of Yimeishang's "the YMS Global Treasure New Product Plan" was also held.

