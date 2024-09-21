Anzeige
Samstag, 21.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
PR Newswire
21.09.2024 16:18 Uhr
78 Leser
Huawei Launches Over 20 All-New Xinghe Intelligent Network Offerings to Amplify Industrial Intelligence

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, announced more than 20 all-new Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings globally at the summit themed "Xinghe Intelligent Network, Amplify Industrial Intelligence". These purpose-built offerings contribute to an AI network ecosystem and help customers seize opportunities for intelligent development and maximize intelligent productivity.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivering a speech

With the development of AI technologies, the world is advancing from digital transformation to intelligent transformation. All industries are quickly adopting AI technologies to create new use cases, for example, self-driving cars, intelligent diagnosis and treatment, and intelligent train inspection. All of these are significantly improving the efficiency and experience of our work and daily lives.

The advent of the intelligent era is driving networks into intelligent ones. Huawei has been making joint efforts with partners to lead research and practices of intelligent networks. That's why Huawei constantly upgrades its Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings to help customers grasp opportunities for intelligent development, build new intelligent network infrastructure, and maximize intelligent productivity in the intelligent era. Key highlights include the following:

  • Xinghe Intelligent Campus focuses on AI-enabled, experience-centric campus network construction, ensuring zero freezing for audio and video applications, zero degradation on services, and zero waiting for interactions.
  • Xinghe Intelligent WAN introduces a wide range of intelligent technologies to intelligently schedule millions of flows and precisely optimize service experience.
  • Xinghe Intelligent Fabric adopts the AI Turbo engine to improve network throughput, enhancing foundation model training efficiency.
  • Xinghe Intelligent Network Security integrates AI technologies into network security detection, accurately and rapidly identifying threats.

To support network solutions in various scenarios, Huawei released more than 20 featured offerings globally. Examples include the industry's first 100 Tbps fixed-form Ethernet data center switch, the industry's first 51.2 Tbps liquid-cooled fixed-form data center switch, the industry's first AI router, high-quality 10 Gbps campus switches and Wi-Fi 7 APs, Intelligent SASE Branch Security Solution, and the industry's first IP Autonomous Driving Network Solution. All these offerings are designed to help customers with greater business returns.

As the intelligent era calls for intelligent networks, Huawei will continue to drive the development of intelligent networks and upgrade its Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions, ultimately helping global customers to stride towards the intelligent era and reap more benefits.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511599/image_5009699_21350445.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-over-20-all-new-xinghe-intelligent-network-offerings-to-amplify-industrial-intelligence-302254795.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
