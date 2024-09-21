European Wellness Biomedical Group: European Wellness and Jilin Hanxing Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Global Wellness Initiatives

KOTA KINABALU, SABAH, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move set to reshape the landscape of global wellness and regenerative medicine, European Wellness Biomedical Group and Jilin Hanxing Group have signed a pivotal Strategic Cooperation Agreement. The signing ceremony took place during the grand opening of European Wellness' new Premier Center in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on August 22, 2024.

Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, Scientist, Founder and Chairman of European Wellness Biomedical Group, and Mr. Fang Tie Ji, Chairman of Jilin Hanxing Group, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate from Donggang City, Liaoning Province, China, formalized the agreement. This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering international cooperation in the wellness and healthcare sectors.

The agreement outlines plans for a joint venture project to establish a state-of-the-art Regenerative Medicine and Health Complex in Sanya, Hainan, China. This ambitious project is envisioned as a trinity of "medicine, beauty, and health therapy," positioning itself at the forefront of the global wellness industry.

Prof. Chan expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "This collaboration with Jilin Hanxing Group represents a monumental opportunity to combine our expertise in regenerative medicine with their vast resources and network in China. Together, we aim to create a world-class facility that will set new standards in health and wellness on a global scale."

Mr. Fang, who also serves as a committee member of the Hainan Sanya economic advisory board of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, shared his perspective: "This partnership between European Wellness and Hanxing Group symbolizes a fusion of Eastern and Western approaches to health and wellness. We are excited about the possibilities this creates for advancing healthcare not just in China, but globally."

Notably, the agreement includes provisions for immediate action even as the Sanya complex is under development. Over the next 18 months, while the China center is being constructed, Jilin Hanxing Group will facilitate the transfer of Chinese VIP clients to receive therapies at European Wellness' newly opened Premier Center in Kota Kinabalu. This arrangement ensures that Chinese clients can benefit from European Wellness' cutting-edge therapies without delay, while also boosting medical wellness tourism in Sabah.

Prof. Chan commented on this aspect of the collaboration: "We're thrilled to welcome Chinese clients to our Kota Kinabalu center. This not only allows us to provide immediate access to our advanced therapies but also serves as a precursor to the level of care and service that will be available at our future Sanya complex."

The potential benefits of this collaboration are far-reaching:

1. Advanced Stem cells, Immunology & Education Research and Development: The partnership will facilitate knowledge exchange and collaborative research, potentially accelerating breakthroughs in regenerative medicine and anti-aging therapies.

2. Medical Wellness Tourism Boost: The new complex aims to attract health-conscious individuals from around the world, positioning Sanya as a premier destination for medical wellness tourism. In the interim, Sabah will see an influx of high-value medical wellness tourists from China.

3. Expanded Market Reach: European Wellness will gain enhanced access to the vast Chinese market, while Jilin Hanxing Group will benefit from European Wellness' global expertise and reputation.

The signing of this agreement underscores the growing global interest in wellness initiatives and the potential for cross-border collaboration in the industry. It represents a significant step towards creating a more interconnected, advanced global wellness ecosystem.

As both companies embark on this exciting venture, the wellness industry watches with keen interest. The collaboration between European Wellness and Jilin Hanxing Group promises to usher in a new era of innovative health solutions, benefiting individuals seeking cutting-edge wellness therapies worldwide.

