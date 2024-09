This article features the Nikkei 225 Index historic chart on 50, 40 and 25 years. Take-aways for investors: the next quarters until Q1/2026 mark a decision window. There is a clear and clean historic chart pattern. It helps explain whether the Nikkei 225 is an uptrend or not. The Nikkei 225 index, a key barometer ...

