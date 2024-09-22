Anzeige
Sonntag, 22.09.2024
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
26 Leser
Xinhuanet North America: Cangzhou Presents Glimpse of Beautiful China with Two World Heritages of Bird Sanctuary, Grand Canal

Cangzhou will continue to actively participate in the cause of global ecological governance and sustainable development, depict the new scroll of beautiful China, and contribute China's strength to the global ecological protection and green development.

CANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2024 / Nandagang wetland in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, a migratory bird sanctuary along the coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf, was included on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) this July, making it the first World Heritage Site in Hebei Province.

Nandagang wetland in Cangzhou

Nandagang wetland in Cangzhou
Nandagang Wetland is an important stopover and transit point for migratory birds on the migratory route between East Asia and Australasia



Nandagang Wetland is an important stopover and transit point for migratory birds on the migratory route between East Asia and Australasia, as well as a habitat and breeding place for many rare waterbirds.

There are 271 species of birds in the Nandaigang Wetland, including 16 species of birds under first-class national protection including the Red-Crowned Crane and the Oriental White Stork, 52 species of birds under second-class national protection.

The ecological condition of the wetland has continued to improve in Cangzhou, thanks to the city's endeavors in marine ecological protection and restoration project, the ecological protection and restoration project of mountains, water, forests, fields, lakes, grasses and sands, and the protection and restoration project of the national important wetland in Nandagang.

In 2019, 20,000 migratory birds were observed in Nandagang Wetland, and more than 100,000 in 2023, the number of migratory birds increased four times in four years, and it has become a famous "bird paradise" in Hebei Province.

Nowadays, Nandagang is a picturesque place all year round, with a total area of 7,500 hectares, the wetland consists of meadows, marshes, wildlife and other ecological elements, and is the most well-preserved typical marsh wetland ecosystem in the Bohai Sea ecological zone.

Cangzhou has thus become a city of double "World Heritage". Back in June 2014, the Grand Canal of China was included in the World Heritage List. Cangzhou is an important hub city of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, with 216-kilometer length of the canal flowing through eight counties (cities and districts) of Cangzhou and through the main city.

Cangzhou will continue to actively participate in the cause of global ecological governance and sustainable development, depict the new scroll of beautiful China, and contribute China's strength to the global ecological protection and green development.

Contact Information

Grace Shi
PR
graceshi@xinhuanetus.com
6465712146

SOURCE: Cangzhou Municipal Government

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
