Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of BITSUN (BITSUN) on September 12, 2024. The BITSUN/USDT trading pair is now available to users on LBank Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the BITSUN community.





BITSUN Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/224051_aab3381cb4d9991e_001full.jpg

BITSUN is pioneering a new era in cryptocurrency trading by creating the world's first decentralized crypto-based Peer-to-Peer (P2P) platform, which integrates over 300 different means of buying and selling crypto. At its core, BITSUN believes that decentralization is key to making cryptocurrencies easily accessible. By enabling users to engage in direct P2P transactions, BITSUN eliminates the need for intermediaries, ensuring that crypto remains decentralized and accessible to all.

Introducing BITSUN: Realizing the Peer-to-Peer Vision of Satoshi Nakamoto

The mission of BITSUN is rooted in the original vision of Satoshi Nakamoto, where cryptocurrencies were intended to operate as decentralized, peer-to-peer electronic cash systems. Despite the rapid growth of the crypto industry, bottlenecks still exist that prevent the full realization of this vision, particularly for the unbanked and underbanked populations. BITSUN is tackling these barriers head-on by integrating financial systems and methods already used by billions of people globally into the crypto space. By allowing users to trade with familiar options like mobile money, gift cards, and prepaid products, BITSUN is making cryptocurrency adoption easier for everyone.

One of the standout features of the platform is its commitment to user-friendliness and inclusivity. BITSUN offers a simplified trading experience where users can lock in prices during a trade, eliminating concerns about price volatility. Additionally, BITSUN values its community by offering profit-sharing opportunities-users who hold the platform's native token, BITSUN, will receive a share of the profits generated by the platform. This is in line with BITSUN's vision of building a decentralized platform powered by its users, where profits are shared, and everyone has a voice in shaping the future of crypto trading.

Security and control are paramount on BITSUN. The platform operates in a non-custodial format, meaning users maintain full control over their funds. An escrow system is in place to ensure secure transactions, but once a trade is completed, BITSUN has no access to users' funds. Moreover, with its aggressive trade routing system and multi-DEX liquidity aggregation, BITSUN offers traders instant access to the best rates, ensuring an optimal trading experience. Whether you're an experienced trader or a newcomer, BITSUN's platform is designed to be a one-stop-shop for all your crypto needs, seamlessly integrating crypto into everyday life.

A Remarkable Achievement: Price Increase

BITSUN saw a price surge on its first day of trading on LBank, reflecting strong market interest and enthusiasm from the crypto community. This impressive growth underscores the project's potential and the excitement surrounding its unique offerings.

About BITSUN Token

With a total supply of 270,000,000,000, BITSUN allocates 20% to Reward Pool, 20% to Reserve, 30% for future expansion and marketing, 15% for liquidity purposes and another 15% to team and advisors, highlighting a balanced token allocation strategy to ensure user benefits alongside the project's long term growth.

Learn More about BITSUN:

Website: https://btcsun.net/

Telegram: https://t.me/BITSUN2024

Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xcd88d1e0913709D68782c6CF4Ce16618A8790066

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224051

SOURCE: LBank