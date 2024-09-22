Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2024 20:36 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): Over 600 guests discuss international cooperation in digital publishing in Hainan

HAIKOU, China, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

On September 21, the 14th China International Digital Publishing Expo opened in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. This year's Expo focuses on topics such as developing new quality productive forces in the publishing industry, creating high-quality digital publishing content, and promoting international cooperation in digital publishing.

Virginie Clayssen, chair of Syndicat national de l'édition Digital Commission, delivers a keynote speech at the main forum of the 14th China International Digital Publishing Expo held in China's southern Hainan Province on September 21. (Photo: Wang Chengxian)

Including representatives from international professional organizations such as the Japan Book Publishers Association, Korea Creative Content Agency, and the French Syndicat national de l'édition, over 600 domestic and foreign guests met to share insights and discuss cooperation in digital publishing at the main forum.

In France, digitalization has breathed new life into old books. At the main forum, Virginie Clayssen, chair of Syndicat national de l'édition Digital Commission, introduced their "Relier" project to digitize early 20th century French books with the goal of reviving over 96,000 out-of-print titles through technological means.

Arnout Jacobs, president of Springer Nature Greater China, believes that even with AI's rapid development, human participation will continue to play an important role in the publishing industry. "AI will not replace humans, but will only become a powerful assistant to humans, helping us to develop more efficiently and faster. In the process of digitalization of the publishing industry, we need to decide which technologies can be used and which should be abandoned, and select those technologies that can help us develop and benefit mankind."

As it is driven by waves of globalization, the development of digital publishing is bound to move in that direction. Seiichi Higuchi, general legal representative and executive director of the Japan Book Publishers Association, holds the view that the development of digitalization and the technological upgrading of distribution channels are not something that can be solved by a single country on its own. "We must have a clear understanding of the international situation, strengthen international cooperation on the basis of maintaining technical standards and legal coordination, and jointly explore our future direction."

In building an open digital economy innovation highland, Hainan has become a fertile ground for the digital publishing boom. "Hainan Publishing and Distribution Group is building a digital publishing and copyright trade incubation base that leverages the policy advantages of the safe and orderly flow of data in the free trade port to develop foreign digital cultural trade and promote cultural exports," said Wu Bin, chairman of Hainan Publishing and Distribution Group.

Over the three days of the Expo, its 30,000m² exhibition area will welcome over 500 publishing companies and cultural and technological enterprises with their new products and projects. It will also showcase new achievements and breakthroughs in international cooperation in digital publishing.

A report released by the China Academy of Press and Publication at the exhibition shows the overall scale of China's digital publishing industry reached over 1.6 trillion yuan ($0.23 trillion) in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 19.08%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512113/Virginie_Clayssen_chair_Syndicat_national_de_l__dition_Digital_Commission_delivers.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/over-600-guests-discuss-international-cooperation-in-digital-publishing-in-hainan-302254934.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.