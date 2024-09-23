

Seoul, Korea - September 23, 2024 - ( SeaPRwire ) - ETUNNEL Inc. has secured a contract with the International Telecommunication Union, an affiliate of the United Nations, to supply advanced biometric smart cards, marking a significant advancement in global ID security over the next five years and could generate up to $75 million in sales. In a decisive move to enhance global security, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), an affiliate of the United Nations (UN), has chosen ETUNNEL Inc. to supply its Next-Generation Biometric Smart Card, Smart Card Holder, and Fingerprint Registration Software. This initiative, focused on strengthening identification (ID) security, will see the deployment of ETUNNEL biometric smart cards across ITU member organizations. The ETUNNEL biometric smart card is designed to combine traditional ID features with advanced fingerprint recognition. The front displays a photo and name, while the back integrates a microchip and fingerprint recognition device to authenticate the cardholder's identity. This technology not only prevents identity theft and counterfeit IDs but also supports PC authentication, email encryption, electronic document signing, and electronic voting-vital functions for the UN's operations. By introducing this advanced biometric technology, ETUNNEL strengthens the protection of sensitive information within the UN. As identity theft continues to rise globally, precise user authentication has become increasingly crucial. The ETUNNEL biometric smart card provides reliable identity verification across various scenarios, playing a vital role in the day-to-day activities of the UN and its affiliates. ITU Partnership Elevates Global Security Standards The ITU, established in 1856, is the world's oldest international organization, boasting 193 member nations and over 1,000 corporate members, including industry leaders like Google, Intel, and Samsung. ETUNNEL's collaboration with this influential organization positions the company as a key player in global communication and security standards, emphasizing the importance of the ETUNNEL biometric smart card. This partnership not only solidifies ETUNNEL's role in international security but also sets new benchmarks for ID security worldwide. By aligning with the ITU, ETUNNEL contributes to developing effective security protocols that can be adopted globally. The ETUNNEL biometric smart card is expected to serve as a model for other countries and organizations seeking to enhance their security measures. The UN and its 40 affiliated organizations plan to use ETUNNEL's biometric smart card for up to 1 million people. ETUNNEL expects $75 million in sales over the next five years, driven by initial demand and a three-year replacement cycle. Regular updates will keep security strong, making the ETUNNEL biometric smart card effective in combating identity theft. The ITU's endorsement of ETUNNEL's technology will likely inspire similar initiatives across other international organizations and governments. As the ITU sets communication standards for many countries, adopting ETUNNEL's biometric smart cards could lead to broader use of similar security technologies, helping to combat global threats and protect sensitive information. P2N2 Engine Drives Biometric Security ETUNNEL's success hinges on its P2N2 Integrated Biometric Recognition AI Engine, which supports various authentication methods, including fingerprint, face, palm vein, and iris recognition. This versatility makes it ideal for the diverse security needs of the UN and its affiliates, enhancing the ETUNNEL biometric smart card's accuracy and reliability. The P2N2 engine allows ETUNNEL to offer flexible biometric security solutions, whether for securing physical access, verifying online identities, or authenticating electronic documents. Its ability to integrate multiple biometric inputs into a single platform sets it apart from other solutions. ETUNNEL plans to expand its product line with offerings like the PC LOG-ON finger vein authentication device, finger vein door locks, and self-ID devices using facial and fingerprint recognition. These products will boost security across UN operations and further establish ETUNNEL's biometric smart card as a leader in global ID security. ETUNNEL Leads Global ID Protection ETUNNEL's partnership with the ITU marks a major advance in global ID security, positioning the company as a leader in biometric technology. As the UN and its affiliates implement these solutions, the ETUNNEL biometric smart card is set to become the standard for protecting sensitive information and ensuring secure access. The widespread adoption of the ETUNNEL biometric smart card across this extensive network highlights the company's expertise and the reliability of its technology. As more organizations recognize the need for strong ID security, ETUNNEL's biometric smart cards are likely to see even broader use, serving as a model for other international organizations. ETUNNEL sets the benchmark for a more secure world by leading in global ID protection. Their innovations are not just about keeping pace with trends; they define them. As ETUNNEL's influence grows, the impact of its biometric smart cards and related technologies will resonate across industries, contributing to a safer world for all. 