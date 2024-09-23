Wego Enhances Travel Options Through New Partnership with Malaysia Airlines

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has joined forces with Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier of Malaysia. This collaboration enables Wego users to seamlessly book Malaysia Airlines flights directly through Wego's platform.

Wego users can now access and book a wide range of domestic and international flights offered by Malaysia Airlines on Wego's comprehensive platform. With Malaysia Airlines serving over 50 destinations globally, this partnership significantly broadens the range of airline choices available to Wego users.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines at Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent company for Malaysia Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited to partner with Wego, as this collaboration helps us extend our warm Malaysian Hospitality to more travellers, especially from the MENA region. By offering competitive fares through Wego's platform, we look forward to welcoming more passengers on board Malaysia Airlines, where they can experience the exceptional service and care that define our airline."

Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines' competitive fares will be highlighted across Wego's marketing channels, allowing users to find and book the best deals directly through Malaysia Airlines' booking portal.

Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-Founder of Wego, commented: "Malaysia has always been a popular destination for travelers, and we are excited to collaborate with Malaysia Airlines to further promote Malaysian tourism. As the largest online travel marketplace, partnering with Malaysia Airlines, known for its excellent service and hospitality, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our users with the best travel options. This collaboration will enhance Malaysia Airlines' visibility and drive direct bookings, particularly within the MENA region."

Wego is expanding its presence in Malaysia by opening a new, larger office in Kuala Lumpur. The new office underscores Wego's commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and meeting the growing needs of travelers in the region.

This partnership reaffirms Wego's commitment to offering its users an extensive selection of flight options across its platforms, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive booking experience.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

About Malaysia Aviation Group

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is a global aviation organisation comprising three focused business portfolios from Airlines, Loyalty and Travel Services (LTS) and Aviation Services.

Its current Airlines business portfolio that serves the global, domestic and segmented market comprises Malaysia Airlines - the national carrier of Malaysia, Firefly and MASwings - the regional airlines focused on serving communities across Malaysia, and AMAL by Malaysia Airlines - leading one-stop pilgrimage travel solutions centre.



MAG also focuses on Aviation Services business such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo, ground handling and training that houses MAB Engineering, MASkargo - one-stop cargo logistic and terminal operations service provider, AeroDarat - one-stop ground handling solution provider and Malaysia Airlines Academy - one-stop Aviation and Hospitality Centre of Excellence.



The Loyalty and Travel Services (LTS) business portfolio focuses on providing end-to-end travel solutions and loyalty programs, complementing its established strength and expertise in the airline and aviation service businesses. It comprises Journify - the integrated one-stop travel and lifestyle digital platform, Enrich - the award-winning Travel & Lifestyle Loyalty Programme of Malaysia Airlines; and MHholidays and Firefly Holidays - the tour operating arm for the Group.



With the clear business portfolios, MAG is set to achieve its vision anchored on becoming Asia's Leading Travel and Aviation Services Group, focused on delivering highly customised, end-to-end travel solutions by 2025.

