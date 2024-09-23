Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 06:48 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dunhuang International Cultural Expo: From Art to Dialogue: Dunhuang Silk Road Expo Explores Civilizational Exchange

Dunhuang Hosts Seventh Silk Road Cultural Expo, Bridging East and West with a Rich Tapestry of Events and Exhibitions

DUNHUANG, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The 7th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo began on September 21st in Dunhuang, Gansu Province.

This year's event, themed "Practicing the Global Civilization Initiative, Deepening Cultural Exchanges and Mutual Learning," features 18 activities spanning five key areas, including the Dunhuang Forum, cultural exhibitions, artistic performances, and investment promotion. The expo is expected to attract over 800 participants from more than 50 countries, regions, and international organizations.

The expo serves as a vital platform for cultural exchange and cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative's framework. Since its inception in 2016, the event has been committed to furthering the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit. Through curated thematic and informative activities, the event seeks to enhance the legacy of Dunhuang culture and boost cultural exchanges among Belt and Road countries to new levels of engagement.

Dunhuang holds a special place in the history of the ancient Silk Road, evolving through centuries of exchanges between Chinese civilization and numerous global cultures. With nearly 2,000 years of cultural heritage, Dunhuang's contributions represent the most extensive, longest-lasting, richest, and best-preserved treasure trove of art-a luminous gem in the enduring stream of human civilization.

This year's expo features a variety of forums, including the International Youth Dialogue on Civilizations, the Belt and Road Initiative: China-Central and South Asia Cooperation and Development, and Innovative Practices and International Cooperation in Protecting Intangible Cultural Heritage, in addition to the "Light of the North and the South" Photography Art Exchange Exhibition of Uruguay and China.

Xia Zehan, Director and Representative of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, said that UNESCO is dedicated to supporting Dunhuang in becoming a global hub for multicultural exchange and playing a more significant role in promoting cultural dialogue.

Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the Secretariat of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), added that the expo offers a valuable platform for regional countries to engage in close communication and enhance people-to-people connections. He noted that the event has received active support and broad participation from all countries, including the SCO member states.

Opening Ceremony of the 7th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512139/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-art-to-dialogue-dunhuang-silk-road-expo-explores-civilizational-exchange-302255077.html

