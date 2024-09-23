Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 07:06 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Katch International and Keane MEA Release White Paper on the Evolution and Use of AI in the Hospitality Industry

The White Paper contains invaluable insights from experts on the utilisation and future of AI in the hospitality industry and comprises several interviews with the sector's top players

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to Future Hospitality Summit 2024, Katch International and Keane unveil their informative White Paper on the evolving role of technology in the hospitality industry. Compiled over several months, it features expert insights from CEOs, industry leaders, and business owners, shedding light on how AI is revolutionising hospitality operations.

Katch International and Keane MEA Release White Paper on the Evolution and Use of AI in the Hospitality Industry

The report aims to clarify misunderstandings around AI and highlights the real value it can bring to the guest experience and operational efficiency. Collectively, the interviews reveal a clear 'triad of intelligence', where artificial intelligence, emotional intelligence, and relationship intelligence work together to drive successful investments.

AI is transforming how hotels and hospitality businesses operate, from enhancing guest experiences to optimising revenue management systems. The White Paper explores these advancements while addressing some of the critical issues that arise with the increasing adoption of AI, including data privacy, potential job displacement, and the risks of over-reliance on technology.

Containing insights from Amit Nayak, Vice President and Executive Board Member at HAMA MEA, Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & CEO of The Bench, Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion, Othmane Zrikem, founding Partner at VDD.ai, Basma Elkhereiji, serial entrepreneur and owner of the Social Kitchen, John Losasso, CEO of FAS Hotels, Lokesh Kumar, VP of Development Middle East Minor Hotels, Khaled Sarhan, MD of Ishraqah Developments, and Nitin Thariyan, CEO of Lean on Data, amongst others, it focuses on the balance between automation and the human touch in hospitality.

Georgie Woollams, Founder and Managing Director of Katch International, said of the White Paper, 'We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this White Paper, which has been an eye-opening experience with many valuable insights. The discussions have highlighted both the potential and limitations of AI in enhancing operations and driving investments in the industry.'

Kevin Doherty, Managing Director of Keane MEA, stated, 'We sincerely thank the industry leaders who dedicated their time to our white paper. Their insights have been extremely thought-provoking, and we are confident they will enrich the ongoing dialogue on AI in hospitality at the upcoming FHS event and beyond.'

Click here to get your copy: https://thisiskeane.com/campaign/keane-x-katch-ai-hospitality-whitepaper/.

CONTACT:

Alankrita Singh, Senior PR Account Manager
+971 4 243 8577
whitepaper@katchthis.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509731/KEANE_x_KATCH_AI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/katch-international-and-keane-mea-release-white-paper-on-the-evolution-and-use-of-ai-in-the-hospitality-industry-302253080.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.