NICOX SA: Nicox and Glaukos Sign Exclusive NCX 1728 Research and Global Licensing Option Agreement

|Nicox and Glaukos Sign Exclusive NCX 1728 Research and Global Licensing Option Agreement
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive research and license option agreement with Glaukos Corporation for NCX 1728, Nicox's novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor. Glaukos is a US ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.
"Glaukos possesses expertise in the treatment of ophthalmic disorders and has unique drug delivery capabilities which could optimize NCX 1728 for uses including reduction of intraocular pressure, neuroprotection and as a potential treatment for retinal diseases. Glaukos is therefore an ideal partner to accelerate the research and development of this unique compound and deliver on its therapeutic potential. We look forward to working with Glaukos to evaluate the use of this novel molecule in multiple different indications." said Doug Hubatsch, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox.
Under the terms of the agreement, Glaukos will fund the evaluation of NCX 1728 in a preclinical research program agreed between Nicox and Glaukos. The program will explore indications for the treatment of glaucoma, including neuroprotection, and in the treatment of retinal diseases, with the activities being overseen by a Joint Steering Committee. Glaukos has an option to license NCX 1728 on an exclusive global basis for development in these ophthalmic conditions, which can be exercised within certain specified periods, the first of which is in 12 months.
The pre-agreed terms, which would initiate upon signature of a license agreement following Glaukos's exercise of its option to license, include standard economic provisions for a license agreement of this nature.
About NCX 1728
NCX 1728, an NO-donating PDE5 inhibitor, is the lead compound of a new class of NO-donating molecules in which the NO-mediated effects are enhanced and prolonged by concomitant PDE5 inhibition in the same molecule. PDE5 inhibition has been previously shown to enhance the efficacy and prolong the duration of NO-mediated effects.
|About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com/)
