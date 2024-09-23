Trade Estonia: Estonia Strengthens Smart Mobility Networking and Strategic Partnerships in the Gulf

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Estonia, part of Enterprise Estonia, is concluding its participation at the ITS World Congress 2024 in Dubai, further asserting its leadership in intelligent transport systems (ITS) and smart mobility. Estonia, known for being the first country to allow testing autonomous vehicles on public roads since 2017, showcased its innovative technologies that are setting new benchmarks in smart mobility and ITS.

At the exhibition, Trade Estonia displayed pioneering solutions, including Bamboo Apps' cutting-edge dispatch system for autonomous shuttles, enabling remote monitoring of unmanned vehicles to enhance safety and efficiency. e-Pavement integrates sensors within road surfaces to improve safety and traffic management, while Auve Tech's autonomous shuttles seamlessly integrate with public transport, offering efficient and eco-friendly urban mobility solutions. Metrosert is enhancing the precision of smart infrastructure, and Digilogistika Keskus is optimising logistics through advanced digital platforms, boosting supply chain efficiency in smart cities.

H.E. The Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE Maria Belovas stated, "Estonia's footprint in integrating cutting-edge technology is pivotal in enhancing transportation safety, efficiency, and mobility. Our innovations are designed to meet the evolving needs of global smart cities and ensure a sustainable future for transportation."

These advancements exemplify Estonia's commitment to developing intelligent, sustainable, and efficient transport solutions that address both urban and rural mobility needs, and solidifying its global network.

In addition to presenting its technological progress at the ITS World Congress, Estonia focused on building meaningful connections and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Forging Strategic Global Partnerships

Estonia is dedicated to expanding its international impact by building strategic partnerships, particularly in the Gulf region.

A recent networking event, hosted by H.E. The Ambassador of Finland, Ms. Tuula Yrjölä, and H.E. The Ambassador of Estonia, Ms. Maria Belovas, brought together Finnish and Estonian business delegations to cultivate global connections in smart mobility. The event also facilitated valuable discussions on future collaborations, reflecting Trade Estonia's ongoing mission to support global innovation and sustainability in transport.

Ms. Maria Belovas highlighted the importance of these international connections in advancing the organisation's strategic goals and enriching global collaborative efforts.

Building on this momentum, Trade Estonia is gearing up for its next significant engagement at GITEX Global 2024. This upcoming event will serve as a new stage for Estonia to underline their technological advancements and explore new avenues for collaboration with global technology leaders.

About Trade Estonia

Trade Estonia is part of Enterprise Estonia. As a state organisation, Trade Estonia helps Estonian companies to establish themselves in international markets. With a focus on future technologies and pioneering projects, Trade Estonia provides Estonian companies with access to market analysis and marketing strategies and creates the conditions for them to operate successfully on a global scale. Trade Estonia not only promotes the development of new business areas and the establishment of strategic partnerships, but also facilitates access to international networks, thus contributing to the global competitiveness of Estonian companies.

