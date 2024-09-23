Firebrick heat storage technology, not batteries, will be used to store energy for industrial process heat in a 100% renewable energy system, says a study out of Stanford University. From pv magazine USA Firebrick heat storage for industrial processes would substitute for about 14% of battery capacity worldwide by 2050 in a 100% renewable energy system, compared to a base case without firebricks, according to a study by Stanford professor Mark Jacobson and three Stanford colleagues. Firebricks are made from common materials, and the cost of a firebrick storage system is less than one-tenth the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...