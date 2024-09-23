Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (or 'the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 23 September 2024

Appointment of independent non-executive Director

The Board of Directors of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Anulika Malomo as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 24 October 2024.

Anulika advises on a portfolio of investments across EMEA and is a non-executive director at HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited, appointed in May 2022. She has extensive investment experience having held private equity roles at Sagana, Carlyle and Soros Fund and investment banking roles at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs.

Anulika founded The Sequoia Platform, an educational charity focused on social mobility for young people in the United Kingdom and was formerly chair of the board of governors at the University of East London.

The Chairman of the Board, Russell Napier, commented 'We are delighted that Anulika is joining the Board of our Company in her second role as an investment trust director. She brings her extensive experience in private equity to add a new skill set to the Board and enhance our strategic thinking. Despite her extensive experience Anulika is of a different generation to current Board members and brings an enhanced understanding of communication strategies with younger investors. The Board very much looks forward to working with Anulika as a colleague and gaining from her experience and judgement.'

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.