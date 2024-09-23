Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (or 'the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 23 September 2024

Appointment of independent non-executive Director

The Board of Directors of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Anulika Malomo as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 24 October 2024.

Anulika advises on a portfolio of investments across EMEA and is a non-executive director at HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited, appointed in May 2022. She has extensive investment experience having held private equity roles at Sagana, Carlyle and Soros Fund and investment banking roles at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs.

Anulika founded The Sequoia Platform, an educational charity focused on social mobility for young people in the United Kingdom and was formerly chair of the board of governors at the University of East London.

The Chairman of the Board, Russell Napier, commented 'We are delighted that Anulika is joining the Board of our Company in her second role as an investment trust director. She brings her extensive experience in private equity to add a new skill set to the Board and enhance our strategic thinking. Despite her extensive experience Anulika is of a different generation to current Board members and brings an enhanced understanding of communication strategies with younger investors. The Board very much looks forward to working with Anulika as a colleague and gaining from her experience and judgement.'

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

