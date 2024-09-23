Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Tissue Regenix (TRX): Maiden pre-tax profit TRX is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of soft tissue (dCELL®) and bone (BioRinse®). It has a broad portfolio of products used in biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. Investment in tissue processing, manufacturing capacity and strong commercial partners, together with its "4S" strategy, has generated seven consecutive reporting periods of strong growth, with TRX becoming profitable in 1H'24. TRX is about to invest in Phase 2 of its capacity expansion programme, which has the potential to take group sales up to $100m. TRX deserves to be re-rated, in our view. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/maiden-pre-tax-profit/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ

