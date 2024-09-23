Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTC: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, has been invited to present at the 2024 Global Summit by Vation Ventures to be held on September 23rd and 24th in Denver, Colorado.





Panel with EdgeTI to Discuss the Obstacles to Responsible & Performative AI Adoption



Vation Ventures' Global Summits bring together leaders from the tech industry, venture capital, and innovation sectors as they focus on key areas like artificial intelligence, data strategy, security management, and tech infrastructure modernization. With keynotes, panels, and networking opportunities, the summit aims to foster collaboration and showcase emerging technologies while providing a platform for meaningful connections and business growth .

"We are honored to be invited to join the panel session on AI innovation at the 2024 Global Summit," said Jacques Jarman, CRO of edgeTI. "We look forward to sharing best practices and new ideas with the technology leaders at the event."

edgeTI's CEO, Jim Barrett, who also leads Forbes Tech Council group on Digital Twins and CTO, Scott Lesley, will be in attendance at the event.

"I look forward to attending this years' event," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "The Global Summit is one of the premier technology innovation idea exchanges. Its jam-packed agenda leaves me both exhausted and inspired. I intend to catch up with old friends and make new connections."

About Vation Ventures

Vation Ventures is a global innovation consulting firm that helps companies identify, engage with, and adopt emerging technologies to drive digital transformation and business growth. They provide insights, advisory services, and ecosystem connections to foster innovation and navigate technological disruptions.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

