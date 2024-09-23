JSW Neo Energy and Reliance Power have secured 500 MW each in Solar Energy Corp. of India's (SECI) latest tender to set up 1 GW/2 GWh of standalone battery energy storage projects. From pv magazine India SECI has allocated 1 GW/2 GWh of standalone battery energy storage capacity at a monthly average price of $4,551. 33/MW. JSW Neo Energy won 500 MW, while Reliance Power secured the balance 500 MW at the second-lowest tariff, against a bid quantity of 1 GW. SECI will sign battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with successful bidders to provide energy storage facilities to buyers based ...

