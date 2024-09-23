AM Best will host its annual Europe Insurance Market and Methodology Briefings on Tuesday, 7 November 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (GMT) at etc.venues St. Paul's in London. Paul Brand, Group CEO of Convex Insurance, will deliver a keynote presentation, titled, "Beyond the Numbers A Carrier's View."

As emerging technologies, influenced by artificial intelligence (AI), are re-shaping the insurance industry, an expert panel of Dimitri Zampetas, expert advisor, Strategy Corporate Development, Atradius N.V.; Dr. Renzo Giovanni Avesani, chairman, Leithà S.R.L.; Gabriella Engstrand, head of distribution, Europe, Accelerant; Frank Schmid, chief technology officer, Gen Re; Sam Worthington, managing director, P&C Technology, Aon; and Edin Imsirovic, director, AM Best, will discuss the future of underwriting and claims management given the myriad advances.

Additionally, speakers will share their perspectives on casualty catastrophes and emerging liability risks, such as forever chemicals or climate-related litigation, as well the importance of stress testing against the growing complexity of risks. Presentations on the state of the global reinsurance industry and AM Best's Credit Rating activity and outlooks for the EMEA region are scheduled as well.

The afternoon sessions will examine benchmarking analysis of EMEA insurers and a closer look at the ongoing impacts of the IFRS 17 accounting standard on carriers and how AM Best considers cyber exposures and protection in its rating process.

Doors will open for the Insurance Market Briefing at 8:30 a.m. GMT, with sessions beginning at 9:00 a.m. A networking lunch will follow the first market briefing. The afternoon Methodology Briefing begins at 2:00 p.m. Additionally, AM Best will host an innovation exhibition alongside the conference this year in conjunction with Lloyd's Lab.

To register to attend any sessions of this conference, or for more information, along with details on innovation exhibitors, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conference/IMBE2024/index.html.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923049207/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com