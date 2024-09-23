ECONOCOM: The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approves Econocom's decarbonization goals

press release

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approves Econocom's decarbonization goals

A major step forward in the group's ambitious plan to cut carbon emissions and encourage stakeholders to join the movement

After signing the SBTi commitment letter in late 2023, Econocom announces validation of its short-term science-based emissions reduction targets, marking a key milestone in its corporate social and environmental responsibility strategy. This commitment, aligned with the Paris Agreement's goals, reflects Econocom's determination to actively contribute to the fight against climate change.

The group's commitments to cut carbon emissions

Econocom is committed to cutting Scope 1 and 2 absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 61.4% by 2028, compared to the 2018 reference year. This ambitious plan includes a greater share of renewable electricity, rising from 5% in 2018 to 92% by 2028. Furthermore, Econocom anticipates that 100% of its products and services suppliers will adopt SBTi-based targets by 2028.

Transparency and responsibility are central to Econocom's approach, which will lead to rigorous processes to track and publish its progress, ensuring compliance with SBTi standards.

In response to the global challenge, Econocom is working closely with its partners and suppliers to encourage them to adopt practices aligned with its climate objectives.

"Our commitment to the SBTi initiative, as outlined in our 2024-2028 "One Econocom" strategic plan, reflects our belief that businesses have a crucial role to play in the fight against climate change. We are proud to work together with our clients and partners on effective digital solutions that contribute to building a more sustainable future for everyone." - Véronique di Benedetto, Econocom Vice-President for CSR and Impact

Further recognition of our CSR strategy for a more sustainable future

Econocom recently was awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal with a score of 74/100, marking a 4- points improvement from 2023, recognizing its social and environmental responsibility performances. This achievement places Econocom among the top 5% EcoVadis-rated companies worldwide. As part of strategic plan, Econocom is aiming for the Platinum Medal by 2028.

Acknowledging the climate and energy crisis, Econocom has long pursued a comprehensive CSR strategy with three main focuses: the circular economy, environmental impact reduction, and social inclusion. In the first area, Econocom has introduced a model facilitating device reuse and recycling to reduce digital impact. The company brings its clients solutions that aim to extend the lifespan of technology, helping to cut its digital impact. In the second area, Econocom focuses on reducing its environmental footprint, primarily through optimized resource management and the use of renewable energies. Finally, Econocom promotes an inclusive culture, emphasizing diversity within its teams and community initiatives, and strives to expand digital education for underprivileged youth.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, created 50 years ago, is a pioneer in supporting the digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, focused on the development and transformation of the workplace, audiovisual & digital signage as well as infrastructure, cover the full range of responsibilities and expertise necessary for any digital venture: from the design phase and help in the choice of the solution to the deployment of the equipment and outsourcing. It includes the purchase or rental of equipment, customisation, associated and managed services, as well as the reconditioning of end-of-life equipment.

Present in 16 countries with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, Bel Mid and Family Business indices. It generated revenue of €2,681 million in 2023.

