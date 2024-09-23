Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Dow Jones News
23.09.2024 09:31 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Julius Meinl Living: Update on Trading, Refinancing, Development Project and Equity Fund Launch

DJ Julius Meinl Living: Update on Trading, Refinancing, Development Project and Equity Fund Launch 

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous 
Julius Meinl Living: Update on Trading, Refinancing, Development Project and Equity Fund Launch 
23-Sep-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Julius Meinl Living: Update on Trading, Refinancing, Development Project and Equity Fund Launch 
 
Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets in major European political and 
economic capital cities for development into top rated hotel properties that comprise mainly apartments and that the 
group then operates itself ("Julius Meinl Living"). 
Julius Meinl Living is fully owned by the Julius Meinl family who, over the last 162 years, have demonstrated their 
expertise and excellence in consumer goods, retail and real estate. 
Trading update 
In 2023, the Julius Meinl Living group's flagship 168 apartment property, The Julius Prague, achieved revenues of EUR10.3 
million and EBITDA of EUR5.1 million. Unaudited financial information for the seven months to July 2024 indicates that 
revenues were 21.3% ahead of 2023 and EBITDA was 29.7% ahead. 
The group's smaller second property, the 51 apartment Escala Hotel & Suites in Budapest, continues to trade normally 
and is preparing for a refurbishment that is timetabled to commence in Q4 2024 and that should result in a step up in 
performance. 
Refinancing of The Julius Prague 
Julius Meinl Living is pleased to announce that it recently agreed with a leading bank in the Czech Republic the terms 
of EUR68 million of new loans to refinance the group's flagship 168 apartment property, "The Julius Prague". 
The new loans have now been disbursed and have increased by EUR18 million the amount borrowed against the property. The 
new loans will amortise with a final bullet repayment after 6 years, in the amount of EUR61.3 million. 
As well as repaying all prior loans borrowed against The Julius Prague, the new loans ensure that the group will 
maintain a high level of liquidity following the maturity on 26 September 2024 of its existing 2019 / 2024 bonds (ISIN: 
XS2042981576). As such, the new loans will have no overall impact on the net leverage of the Julius Meinl Living group. 
The Julius Bucharest 
The first stage of the process for obtaining the permits necessary for the redevelopment of the Ambasador Hotel into 
the Julius Bucharest is now complete. A certificate of urbanism has been received from the city authorities confirming 
the requirements for the eventual building and other permits. 
In parallel, the process of finalising with a major regional bank the binding documentation for the financing of the 
redevelopment of the Ambasador Hotel is underway and should be completed in due course. 
The Julius Bucharest remains on course to open in spring 2027. 
Equity Draw Down 
In January 2024, the existing owner of Julius Meinl Living agreed to commit an additional EUR12 million of equity, of 
which EUR7m was drawn down in early 2024. The remaining EUR5 million has now also been drawn down. 
Equity Fund Launch 
Recognising the success achieved by The Julius Prague, the "Julius Fund" was recently launched. The Julius Fund is a 
qualified investor fund in the Czech Republic. It is managed by CODYA investicní spolecnost, a. s., an entity licenced 
to operate by the Czech National Bank. 
The Julius Fund is available to qualified investors only and is distributed by CODYA via independent financial advisers 
in the Czech Republic. The Julius Fund is not eligible for investment by retail investors. 
The Julius Fund will invest in new non-voting shares issued by Julius Meinl Living PLC and (up to a maximum of 50% of 
its assets) in the new series of 2024 / 2029 bonds issued by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. (ISIN: XS2834253127). 
Supported by the savings ratio in the Czech Republic having averaged 19% from 2020 to 2023, the market for qualified 
investor funds in the Czech Republic has grown by around 30% per annum since 2020. The total assets under management by 
qualified investor funds are currently in excess of EUR17 billion. 
For Julius Meinl Living, the launch of The Julius Fund represents an opportunity to enhance its equity base whilst 
creating ongoing demand for the 2024 / 2029 bonds, thereby also increasing their liquidity. 
Strategy and Pipeline 
With The Julius concept now proven, Julius Meinl Living is continuing the process of developing its portfolio of "The 
Julius" branded "luxury product / low operating cost" hotels that comprise mainly apartments and that are located in 
the major political and economic capital cities of Europe. 
With the benefit of the capital that it is now able to draw in from multiple sources, in increasing amounts, Julius 
Meinl Living is progressing negotiations in relation to a number of identified and exciting pipeline properties and 
continues to seek additional pipeline opportunities, in both cases for eventual addition to The Julius portfolio. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
       6 Rue Dicks 
       L-1417 Luxembourg 
       Luxembourg 
E-mail:    office@juliusmeinlliving.com 
Internet:   www.juliusmeinlliving.com 
ISIN:     XS2042981576 
EQS News ID: 1992831 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1992831 23-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992831&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
