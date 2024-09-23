In June 2024, the boards of Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) and Alliance Trust (ATST) announced plans for a combination of the two companies to create Alliance Witan. Details of this transaction have now been released and suggest that the combination will hold several potential benefits for the shareholders of WTAN, ATST and the new Alliance Witan trust. Alliance Witan will have combined net assets of almost £5bn, offering significant liquidity, economies of scale and eligibility for UK 100 index inclusion. The new trust will aim to deliver a real return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. It aspires to be the UK's leading 'one-stop shop' for global equity investment, at the core of retail investors' portfolios. Subject to shareholder approval, the deal is expected to be finalised in early October.

