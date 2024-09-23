Newron Pharmaceuticals' H124 results reflect a period of positive traction for lead clinical asset evenamide, with stellar clinical data as an add-on treatment in schizophrenia, building a strong foundation for the upcoming, potentially pivotal Phase III programme (study 017). While the Phase III trial will initially focus on treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS), we note the likelihood of the trial expanding to cover patients with poorly managed symptoms, as evaluated in the prior Phase II/III 008A study, which we have reflected in our estimates. With discussions focused on securing the most beneficial partnering option, management expects the trial to initiate in H125, with funding in place to achieve this milestone. Our valuation adjusts to CHF245.8m or CHF12.8/share (previously CHF219.1m or CHF12.3/share).

