Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Witan Investment Trust (WTAN)



23-Sep-2024 / 08:50 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 23 September 2024 Edison issues report on Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) Edison issues report on Witan Investment Trust (LSE: WTAN). In June 2024, the boards of Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) and Alliance Trust (ATST) announced plans for a combination of the two companies to create Alliance Witan. Details of this transaction have now been released and suggest that the combination will hold several potential benefits for the shareholders of WTAN, ATST and the new Alliance Witan trust. Alliance Witan will have combined net assets of almost £5bn, offering significant liquidity, economies of scale and eligibility for UK 100 index inclusion. The new trust will aim to deliver a real return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. It aspires to be the UK's leading 'one-stop shop' for global equity investment, at the core of retail investors' portfolios. Subject to shareholder approval, the deal is expected to be finalised in early October. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



