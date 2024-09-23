joliroom SAS: Dare to Stay? The Best Accommodations for Halloween Await on cozycozy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / As Halloween approaches, many thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts head to haunted destinations. According to a survey conducted by Valuepenguin in 2022, 4 in 10 Americans were planning to travel for Halloween. This trend probably hasn't changed much since then as Valuepenguin has also reported that 39% of Americans have traveled before for Halloween.

Adventure Suites - Haunted Castle

While iconic spooky accommodations like the Stanley Hotel or Salem's historic homes might be fully booked by now, fear not-there are still plenty of thrilling options available! Cozycozy.com offers a diverse selection of eerie, historical, and haunted stays that will make your Halloween adventure unforgettable.

Adventure Suites - Haunted Castle in North Conway

Located in North Conway, New Hampshire, Adventure Suites is home to one of the most unique accommodations in the U.S.-the Haunted Castle Suite. Its high stone walls, antique furnishings, and dark ambiance set the perfect mood for an unforgettable Halloween. The Haunted Castle provides a thrilling environment while maintaining the comfort of modern amenities. Travelers can check out Adventure Suites on cozycozy.

Concord Colonial Inn - A History of Hauntings

Situated in Concord, Massachusetts, the Concord Colonial Inn is one of New England's most haunted accommodations. Its history dates back to 1716, making it one of the oldest inns in the United States.

During the Revolutionary War, the inn served as a temporary hospital, and the spirits of soldiers who died on its grounds are said to linger. Room 24 is particularly notorious for paranormal activity. This haunted inn is available to book on cozycozy.

Château de Fougeret - Explore its Dark Past

Château de Fougeret, built in the 14th century is one of the most haunted castles in France. The fortress, steeped in dark history, has sparked reports of voices, apparitions, and unseen touches from visitors and paranormal investigators.

If you're planning to explore this haunted castle, consider staying in nearby accommodations like this beautiful château but there are plenty of options to choose from on cozycozy.

Bodmin Jail Hotel - A Haunted History in the UK

The Bodmin Jail Hotel, located in Cornwall, UK, is a stunning transformation of a former prison that dates back to the 18th century. This historic jail was notorious for housing some of England's most hardened criminals, and many executions took place within its walls.

Over the years, guests have reported ghostly footsteps and an eerie sense of being watched. The hotel now offers ghost tours to embrace its haunted reputation.

Bran Castle - The Home of Dracula's Legend

Bran Castle in Romania, famously associated with Dracula, is a popular tourist destination, visitors come here in the hopes of feeling the presence of the infamous Vlad the Impaler, the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula.

To have the full experience, consider bookingthis charming house near Bran Castle on cozycozy, which offers easy access to the castle's haunted halls. Whether you're exploring the dark passages of Bran Castle or relaxing in your nearby stay, this region is perfect for those in search of a vampire-inspired adventure.

