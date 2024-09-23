The Australian authorities recently imposed a AUD 40,000 ($27,260) on a solar installation company after a worker fell 10 meters through an asbestos roof in the state of Victoria. From pv magazine Australia The workplace health and safety regulator in the Australian state of Victoria has said that Sams Solar Pty Ltd was sentenced in the Portland Magistrates' Court earlier this month after pleading guilty to a single charge of failing to provide and maintain a safe workplace. The company was fined AUD 40,000 and also ordered to pay AUD 6,026 in costs. WorkSafe Victoria said Sams Solar had been ...

