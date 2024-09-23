Avalara, Inc.: Avalara Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: European Compliant e-Invoicing Solutions

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced that after a thorough evaluation of Avalara's strategies and capabilities, the company has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: European Compliant e-Invoicing Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc EUR151806424, September 2024).

"Avalara has an unwavering commitment to help organizations with their e-invoicing compliance needs today and into the future," said Jayme Fishman, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Avalara. "As the e-invoicing market grows, we're continuously innovating and investing in solutions that scale with businesses every step of the way, meeting their regulatory needs with different modes of e-invoicing, from simple e-invoice transmission via an open network such as Peppol, to complex workflows and models, including pre-clearance and real-time reporting to tax authorities."

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR) enables businesses to leverage a single API to exchange e-invoices and report data in real-time across various platforms and exchange networks and comply with country-specific mandates. Avalara ELR integrates into ERP and accounting software, ecommerce platforms, and other business systems via a single open API. This allows businesses to stay in compliance while exchanging invoices electronically on a regional or global basis.

"The complexity and volatility of e-invoicing regulations worldwide demand a single, comprehensive solution that can handle compliance across multiple countries," saidEdyta Kosowska, Program Manager at IDC. "By adopting a solution that has wide coverage and integrates seamlessly with finance and ERP systems, businesses can not only stay compliant but also unlock opportunities to automate processes and improve efficiency. Avalara ELR offers a way for organizations to reduce the burden of e-invoicing compliance while streamlining their operations through one unified platform."

This recognition comes after Avalara was named a Leader in three previous IDC MarketScape reports:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US47987521, October 2021).

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US47987421, October 2021).

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud Value-Added Tax Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US47987321, October 2021).

