US-based cross-border payments company Grey introduces USDC payout options for users in Europe, Asia, North, and South America to leverage the Ethereum and TRON networks to send USDC directly to external wallet addresses SAN FRANCISCO, California, September 23, 2024/APO Group/ -- Cross-border payment innovator, Grey ( https://Grey.co ), announces the launch of USDC (USD Coin) as a payout option on its platform, further expanding its reach. This move comes on the heels of Grey's successful expansion into Latin America and Southeast Asia. With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, particularly the stablecoin USDC, Grey recognises the need for flexible and reliable payment options for its global user base. The USDC payout options will be available for users in regions where the local currency is not yet offered as a payout option. This integration with USDC addresses the growing demand for borderless transactions, especially among location-independent individuals like digital nomads and gig economy workers. USDC offers stability, accessibility, and ease of use, making it a valuable tool for these users. Grey's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Idorenyin Obong, wrote via X, "From today, customers all over the world can get a US account with Grey and payout fiat or USDC. Globalisation has always been our game plan. From inception, we saw a need for our product in different countries, so opening access to more markets was a major priority. We're finally making that happen." Grey's promise of globalisation to its users has fuelled its rapid growth. The company recently surpassed a significant milestone of one million users, which shows user trust and confidence in the brand, which was earned through its inclusive and accessible financial solutions. Grey remains dedicated to expanding its service offerings. The introduction of USDC payouts complements their existing services, including multi-currency accounts, low-cost international money transfers, and virtual cards. This commitment to continuous improvement ensures Grey remains at the forefront of meeting the evolving needs of its global user base. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Grey. Download image (1): https://apo-opa.co/3MRlJrO (Caption: Grey introduces USDC payout option to its platform) Download image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4ex2YFM (Caption: Idorenyin Obong, Co-founder & CEO, Grey) For all press-related inquiries, please contact:

Grey is at the forefront of providing secure and convenient global banking solutions to meet the needs of customers and businesses. With a Money Service Business license from FINTRAC in Canada and FinCEN in the USA, Grey, whose primary focus is emerging markets, has created a range of services that enable individuals and businesses to own and manage their foreign bank accounts easily, including currency exchange and access to virtual cards. Grey Inc., a company duly incorporated under the laws of Delaware, USA, is the provider of Grey's services. For more information about Grey, visit https://Grey.co



