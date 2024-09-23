Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - ChristianSteven Software is once again transforming Business Intelligence workflows with a new feature-rich software launch. This time, the software company is thrilled to introduce the number one Tableau report scheduler - Advanced Tableau Report Scheduler (ATRS). Available today on the ChristianSteven Software website, the innovative tool solves all Tableau report scheduling showstoppers with its advanced features and unattended scheduling.

ChristianSteven Software Announces the Launch of ATRS, A Feature-Rich, Revolutionary Tableau Report Scheduler

Despite being a critical business process, Tableau report management remains a significant challenge for businesses due to the time-consuming manual processes. Christian Ofori-Boateng, the CEO of ChristianSteven Software, explained that in today's fast-moving business landscape, organizations cannot afford to sleep on BI reporting, automation, and scheduling. ChristianSteven Software has produced many business process automation solutions for over two decades to help organizations work smarter. The company's Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Report Distribution software solutions have served at least 5000 clients in 47 countries.

"Businesses need timely, accurate insights to stay competitive," he said. "At ChristianSteven Software, we believe that information and business reports shape and drive business continuity and growth. Therefore, our mission is to produce intuitive, user-friendly BI reporting, automation and scheduling tools that facilitate streamlined workflows."

With this new release, ChristianSteven Software has focused on Tableau report management. ATRS is designed to streamline Tableau report scheduling, allowing businesses more flexibility and control over managing and scheduling Tableau reports within their organization. The on-premise software solution ushers a new era of precision, enhanced efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.





ATRS stands out for its intuitive nature, which, according to Christian, presents a strategic advantage for businesses, allowing them to allocate their resources more effectively. This powerful tool is engineered to simplify the setup of report schedules based on specific dates, times, and events, saving businesses time and financial resources.

Another key feature of ATRS is its automation capabilities. ChristianSteven Software has ensured that from this initial version of the software, users can effortlessly automate the distribution of critical Tableau reports. ATRS not only simplifies reporting but also ensures that the right data reaches the right people at the right time. "ATRS changes the way businesses interact with data from their Tableau dashboards," explained Christian. "Whether it's daily sales figures, weekly performance metrics of monthly financial summaries, our tool pushes forward a new era of reliable, flexible and efficient report distribution."

Tableau report exports allow users to customize emails for a professional personal touch. The Tableau report scheduler caters to the diverse needs of modern business communication, including securing critical data. ATRS supports file encryption, security settings, watermarks, and DRM. The new tool demonstrates flexibility by delivering Tableau reports anywhere, from Slack to Google Drive, Email, Dropbox, Microsoft Teams, and Office 365, in any format, including PDF, CSV, Word, Excel, and PNG. It is noteworthy that ATRS can share single or packages of Tableau reports automatically. The software efficiently consolidates multiple reports into a single workbook in Excel with individually named tabs for enhanced data clarity.

"We are welcoming organizations to a new era of operational excellence," added Christian. "With ATRS, it is easy for businesses to automate the filtering, distribution and delivery of their Tableau reports. Users get to define their schedule, specifying how often they would like each report to run, who and where it should be sent to or what events should trigger certain reports."

As an on-premise solution, ATRS is installed directly on a server within an organization's environment. ChristianSteven Software understands business concerns about their data being accessed by people outside their organization and, therefore, ensures that all data is securely stored on the server where the software is installed or an enterprise SQL server database managed by the business on site.

ATRS is not just the number one Tableau report scheduler; it is a strategic business asset that empowers data management and intelligent automation. The new tool is also designed to cater to the needs of businesses of all sizes, big or small, across industries. ChristianSteven Software invites businesses to embrace ATRS as it represents a breakthrough in Tableau reporting efficiency.

