23.09.2024
CIRRO E-Commerce and YourSurprise showcase cross-border success at CrossBorder Event 2024

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 23, 2024, a leading global e-commerce logistics solution provider, made a notable impact at the 11th edition of the CrossBorder Event in Utrecht on September 17. In partnership with personalized gift company YourSurprise, CIRRO E-Commerce presented a compelling case study on innovative logistics strategies for international expansion.

Thijs Boots from CIRRO E-Commerce delivering a speech at CrossBorder Event

The CrossBorder Event 2024, an annual gathering for businesses aiming to tap into global markets through digital commerce, welcomed CIRRO E-Commerce for the second year. CIRRO E-Commerce invited its client, YourSurprise, to share how their successful expansion across 28 countries was fueled by CIRRO's cross-border logistics expertise, highlighting their commitment to driving global growth.

During the presentation, titled "From Local to Global: Overcoming Cross-Border Challenges," YourSurprise detailed its transformation from using a single-carrier solution to managing a network of 18 last-mile carriers. By integrating CIRRO E-Commerce solutions, YourSurprise has been able to streamline a growing part of its international logistics operations.

"I am honored to share how our outbound logistics have evolved," said Stefan Leander van der Stoep, Transport & Delivery Manager at YourSurprise. "Thanks to CIRRO E-Commerce, their expertise has improved our delivery speed, localized services, and ultimately enhanced customer satisfaction and profitability in specific regions."

Thijs Boots, Vice Managing Director and Head of Sales at CIRRO E-Commerce, added, "While the Dutch e-commerce market is competitive, there's potential for 30% growth in cross-border business. CIRRO E-Commerce simplifies global market entry, opening up new opportunities. We are grateful to YourSurprise for sharing their journey and offering valuable insights for businesses looking to expand internationally."

About YourSurprise

YourSurpriseships personalized, meaningful gifts to 28 countries and offers a catalog of over 3,000 products that can be customized with photos, text, or logos. From their Zierikzee headquarters, the company and its gifts 'spread a little happiness' to people every single day. For more information, visit www.yoursurprise.eu.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerceis an e-commerce logistics provider committed to providing seamless, end-to-end, cross-border logistics services. Thanks to the significant strengths, the company is changing the game regarding flexibility, reliability, cost efficiency, advanced technology, and customer-centricity. These include a robust transportation network, local teams of industry experts, and an extensive physical footprint in over 30 countries, including the U.S., the UK, the EU, and Australia.

For further information, please contact:

Email:

branding@cirroecommerce.com

Website:

www.cirroecommerce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f336461c-482f-408b-8417-be3fb401151d


