NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

On September 19, 2024, the Company issued restricted stock units to two Non-Employee Directors under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as set out in the table below:

Non-Employee Director Number of Restricted Stock Units Rekha Agrawal 295 Richard Beckwitt 295

No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued service to the Company, at the next annual meeting of stockholders.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Rekha Agrawal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 295 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Richard Beckwitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 295 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-19; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

