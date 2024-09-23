NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
On September 19, 2024, the Company issued restricted stock units to two Non-Employee Directors under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as set out in the table below:
Non-Employee Director
Number of Restricted Stock Units
Rekha Agrawal
295
Richard Beckwitt
295
No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued service to the Company, at the next annual meeting of stockholders.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Rekha Agrawal
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 295
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-09-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Beckwitt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 295
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-09-19; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923852936/en/
Contacts:
Investor Inquiries:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications
+1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations
+1 757 603 0111
Media Inquiries:
Christine Dwyer, Senior Director Communications and Public Relations
+1 757 469 5813