Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market worth $2.56 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Ethyl cyanoacrylate, Methyl cyanoacrylate), End-use Industry (Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Electronics, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.56 billion by 2029 from USD 2.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 2.9%. Asia Pacific is the one of the largest markets for cyanoacrylate adhesives. The demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives is experiencing significant growth across various industries, including automotive, electronics, medical, consumer, and more. Emerging nations such as China, Japan, India, US, and Germany, are expected to play a crucial role in driving the cyanoacrylate adhesives market forward.

Ethyl cyanoacrylate by chemistry segment dominate the market by highest share of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market during the forecasted period.

Ethyl cyanoacrylates are dominating because of their balanced mechanical qualities and extensive availability. Because of its rapid curing time, excellent bonding capabilities, and versatility, it can be adhered on range of substrates, including plastics, metals, and ceramics. Additionally, continuous advancements in adhesive technology have improved the formulation of ethyl cyanoacrylate, enhancing properties such as environmental resistance and curing speed.

With ongoing technological advancements and innovations in cyanoacrylate adhesives, coupled with expanding applications in emerging industries, the segment is expected to experience robust growth in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing cyanoacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the Asia Pacific region are driving demand across various sectors including industrial, automotive, electronics, and medical industry. With expanding manufacturing bases in countries like China, Japan, and India there's a rising need for cyanoacrylate adhesives for various applications. Moreover, ongoing advancement in manufacturing technologies and materials, particularly in China and Japan, are boosting demand in diverse industrial sectors for strong and rapid curable adhesive solutions. Advancements in cyanoacrylate adhesives tailored to wide range of industrial application needs are poised to further stimulate market growth in the region.

Key Players

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC (US), Arkema (France), Toagosei Co., Ltd (Japan), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), and Pidilite Industries Limited (India) are the key players in the global cyanoacrylate adhesives market.

