Xtant Medical Holdings: Xtant Medical Expands Product Portfolio with the Launch of the Cortera Posterior Fixation System

New System Enhances Surgical Efficiency and Provides Versatile Solutions for Complex Spine Procedures

BELGRADE, MT / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a leading global medical technology company focused on the treatment of spinal disorders, is excited to announce the launch of the Cortera Posterior Fixation System, a comprehensive solution designed to streamline thoracolumbar fixation surgeries. Now available to surgeons across the United States through Xtant's commercial channels., Cortera enhances surgical workflows while delivering value across a wide spectrum of complex spinal procedures.

"The Cortera Posterior Fixation System is a significant addition to our growing fixation portfolio," said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. "With innovative implants and multi-functional instruments, Cortera offers a safe, efficient solution for addressing complex spinal pathologies. This system simplifies procedures while maintaining consistent performance, allowing surgeons to focus on achieving optimal outcomes."

The launch of Cortera marks Xtant's second major product introduction this month, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio with cutting-edge technologies. "By introducing new, innovative products, we are expanding our market opportunities," Browne added. "Customer feedback from our new products has been overwhelmingly positive, and the level of interest in Cortera has been very encouraging."

Key Features of the Cortera Posterior Fixation System:

- Simplifies both straightforward and complex posterior fixation procedures

- Dual Lead and Dual-to-Quad Lead screw thread options for greater versatility

- 5.5/6.0mm Ti/CoCr Rod System to enhance strength and stability

- Helical Flange design for secure fixation

- Universal S27 Hexalobe Drive for ease of use

The Cortera system addresses a broad range of patient needs, offering surgeons a reliable and

efficient tool for managing spinal deformities, fractures, and degenerative conditions. By improving workflow and minimizing operative challenges, the system enables more predictable surgical outcomes.

Xtant Medical will showcase the Cortera Posterior Fixation System at the NASS 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place from September 25-28, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #4402 to learn more about Cortera and Xtant Medical's Elevated Procedural Solutions.

For additional information about Cortera Posterior Fixation System, please visit https://xtantmedical.com/products/fixation/ or contact sales support at cs@xtantmedical.com or (888) 886-9354.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols and denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas

Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

SOURCE: Xtant Medical Holdings

