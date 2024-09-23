Valworx, Inc.: Rocket Project at UCLA and Valworx Announce Partnership for Experimental Rocket Project

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with the Rocket Project at UCLA to develop their next generation of liquid-fueled rockets.









This year the UCLA team is undertaking an ambitious project to develop a closed-loop throttle system for their bi-propellant liquid rocket. This builds on last year's effort when the team achieved a significant milestone by launching an ethanol and LOX liquid rocket to an altitude of 24,100 feet.

"The UCLA Rocket program continues to build on prior innovations, and we're excited to play a part in helping the next generation of aerospace leaders literally aim high," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

The valves are a special V-port design that will precisely meter the flow of oxidizer and propellant for the liquid oxygen/ethanol-powered flight vehicle.

"We are grateful to partner with Valworx, an industry leader in valve and controls technology. This collaboration will not only provide us with the lightweight and durable solutions we need, but it will also empower us to continuously raise the standard for our rocket systems and push the boundaries of collegiate rocketry," said Michael Ferrell, Electronics Subteam Lead of Rocket Project at UCLA.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

For more info, visit https://www.valworx.com, follow us on Twitter (@valworxvalves) and https://www.facebook.com/valworxvalves

About the Rocket Project at UCLA

Rocket Project at UCLA is a student engineering team that teaches rocket engineering through hands-on exposure to the complete design-build-test cycle of engineering, giving students an opportunity to apply classroom subjects to a project with real-world challenges and thrilling results. https://www.rocketproject.seas.ucla.edu

