StatLab Medical Products ("StatLab"), a leading global developer and manufacturer of medical diagnostic supplies and equipment, announced today that it will launch a new self-manufactured premium slide and coverglass brand. Driven by its recent acquisition of Knittel Glass, a leading German microscope slide and coverglass producer that utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, the new product line represents a significant milestone for StatLab, as the first slides developed, manufactured, and sold within the StatLab group.

Designed for high-performance in busy pathology laboratories, KT premium slides offer flexible options to meet customer needs, including non-adhesive KT1, standard adhesive KT3+, and advanced adhesive KT5+. All KT portfolio slides are validated for use on StatLab's PiSmart slide printers, are digital-pathology friendly, and must pass a rigorous, two-step quality control process that yields consistently flawless slides. Additionally, KT Koverglass, made from Schott D263®M glass, offers high refractive indices and uniform dimensions, resulting in true-to-life color representation and superior clarity.

"This launch symbolizes the future for StatLab, creating value for customers through an integrated ecosystem of self-manufactured consumables designed specifically for use with, and validated on, StatLab equipment," said Lance Mikus, VP of Product Management and Marketing at StatLab. "Everything we do at StatLab is motivated by helping our customers provide the best patient care possible, and these slides are no different. We recognize the importance of preanalytical processes and consumables on a final result, and the high trust that customers place in us when they put their patients' tissue on our slides."

KT Premium slides and coverglass will be commercially available in the US beginning October 15, 2024, followed by global availability in 2025. Visit StatLab.com/kt-slides for more information.

About StatLab Medical Products

StatLab Medical Products has been dedicated to helping anatomic pathology laboratories provide the best possible patient care since 1976. We offer an extensive portfolio of self-manufactured consumables and labeling and tracking equipment from eight manufacturing sites in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. Our global operational footprint powered by over 600 mission-driven colleagues delivers a dependable and resilient supply chain of high-quality products and solutions, and a customer-centric approach inspires us to deliver reliability, innovation, and quality in every interaction. Learn more at StatLab.com.

