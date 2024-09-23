Oilfield Service Professionals LLC ("OSP"), a leading provider of oilfield technology and service solutions related to Well Construction, Downhole Interventions, and Decommissioning, today announced a strategic global technology alliance with Alpha Oil Tools ("ALPHA").

This strategic alliance provides global access to proven downhole drillable technology that facilitates greater operational efficiency and improved reliability. Specific technologies include the proprietary Hydra-Set Hydro-Mechanical Bridge Plug and Cement Retainer, a valued and critical technology in every oil and gas geomarket.

"This exclusive, strategic alliance with Alpha is very exciting for OSP. The Hydra-Set Hydro-Mechanical Bridge Plug technology continues to expand our operational capacity in every Land, Offshore and Deepwater market around the world. By merging OSP's extensive engineering and downhole service expertise with Alpha's cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, we are confident that this alliance will set new industry standards and provide unparalleled value-add to the client," said Jasen Gast, President and CEO of OSP.

Harvey Sharp, Chairman of Alpha Oil Tools, added, "This alliance with OSP represents a significant step forward in our mission to continue the legacy and passion for manufacturing the highest-performing, longest-lasting, and most reliable products in the industry. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible downhole and create innovative solutions that will benefit our customers and the industry as a whole."

Both companies are committed to maintaining a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction throughout the alliance.

For more information please visit go-osp.com/ALPHA.

About Oilfield Service Professionals:

Oilfield Service Professionals ("OSP"), is a top-tier technology provider of oilfield products and services for the upstream oil and gas industry with operational facilities in Broussard Louisiana, Midland Texas, Three Rivers Texas and numerous partner facilities around the world, OSP was established in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas

OSP specializes in well construction, well completions, downhole intervention systems, and plug abandonment (P&A) technology for both onshore and offshore operations. They are a leader in the industry, offering high-quality retrievable service packers, drillable cast-iron composite intervention systems, wellbore cleanup tools, cement heads plug launchers, oilfield tubing, retrievable bridge plugs, frac plugs, flow-back equipment, and much more.

Visit us at go-osp.com.

About Alpha Oil Tools:

Alpha Oil Tools designs and manufactures bridge plugs, cement retainers, packers, and accessories for the domestic US and international markets specializing in remedial well service, decommissioning of wells, and plug and abandonment. Alpha Oil Tools is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Alpha Oil Tools has been a mainstay in the downhole tools and accessories sector since its founding in 1981, becoming a part of Weatherford International in 2005, returning to private ownership in December 2018 as the cornerstone of Sharp Energy Group.

Sharp Energy Group was founded by CEO Harvey Sharp III in 2018. The mission of Sharp Energy Group is to acquire, improve, and develop companies across the energy sector. Sharp's passion is to enable his companies to improve the industry through innovation, develop and train their employees, and better serve their customers.

Visit alphaoiltools.com.

