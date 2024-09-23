MOUAWAD PARTNERS WITH OCTA PROPERTIES TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE BRANDED LUXURY RESIDENCES

OCTA Properties has been appointed as the global licensee for Mouawad-branded residences, extending Mouawad's legacy of timeless elegance into premium real estate

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouawad, the renowned luxury jewelry house, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with OCTA Properties LLC, a leading development management firm celebrated for its expertise in bespoke branded residences. This milestone agreement appoints OCTA Properties as the global licensee for Mouawad-branded residences, marking an exciting new chapter in the brand's prestigious journey and legacy into the world of premium real estate.

This collaboration represents a historic extension of Mouawad's unmatched elegance and craftsmanship into high-end residential projects. As the exclusive provider of branded residence services, OCTA Properties will harness its innovative solutions and strategic partnerships to infuse Mouawad's timeless luxury into select, high-profile developments. Each residence will embody the brand's opulent essence, with every detail upholding Mouawad's renowned standards.

The partnership is long-term and not limited to just one project. The agreement is already in effect, with both parties excited to deliver unparalleled experiences in the world of luxury branded residences.

Pascal Mouawad, Fouth Generation Co - Guardian, expressed his excitement about this new chapter: For more than a century, Mouawad has long been a hallmark of luxury and enduring elegance. Our collaboration with OCTA Properties enables us to expand our legacy into the realm of branded residences, infusing our unique identity into prestigious developments around the world. We believe this milestone will set a new standard for luxury living in the real estate market.

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, shared his enthusiasm: "We are honored to be chosen for this transformative venture. Collaborating with Mouawad to introduce their iconic brand into the luxury residential sector aligns perfectly with our expertise. We are eager to unveil our first project and embark on this extraordinary journey."

This exclusive partnership promises a unique lifestyle experience, seamlessly blending Mouawad's rich heritage with OCTA Properties' cutting-edge development expertise.

