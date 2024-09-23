The Taiwanese government has introduced a new, favorable framework for renewable-energy power purchase agreements (PPAs). Large energy consumers are no longer required to buy the entire output of large-scale facilities. Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) said last week that it has amended regulations on green electricity purchases by industrial and large energy consumers. The government said future PPAs will no longer need to cover the entire output of a single renewable energy plant. Instead, large energy consumers can buy portions of the electricity or purchase from multiple facilities, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...