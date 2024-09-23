Meet Lake.com at the 2024 Vacation Rental World Summit

Lake.com a debut sponsor at European Vacation Rental Conference, VRWS

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Lake.com, a lakeside vacation rental platform, eagerly anticipates its debut conference sponsorship at the Vacation Rental World Summit (VRWS), a top conference hosted annually for property managers, hosts, and professionals in the fast-paced and exciting global vacation rental industry. This year's event will occur in Porto, Portugal, at Alfândega do Porto on October 3rd and 4th, 2024.

Introducing Lake.com to the European Market

Lake.com, home to lakeside vacation properties primarily in Canada and the U.S., offers homeowners and managers a platform to list properties by lakes, rivers, and large bodies of water. VRWS allows Lake.com to connect with European property managers whose rentals are near scenic locations like Lake Annecy, Lake Como, and Lake Lucerne, as well as rivers like the Rhine, Seine, and Danube.

Unique Solution for Property Managers with Lakeside Rentals

Guests are drawn to Lake.com's focus on family, friendship, and caring for the natural world.

Blending tradition with technology, Lake.com offers a return to the simple pleasures of life for families vacationing in the great outdoors and on the water.

Lake.com's Sponsorship of Vacation Rental Summit 2024

VRWS unites the global vacation rental industry to debate what's coming, discuss how to get more bookings, streamline workflows, and maximize rental income. VRWS attendees gain insight with practical takeaways during roundtables.

Lake.com's booth is between Hostfully and Chekin. Neighbors opposite include Besty AI, Smily, and Nuki, and AIRDNA is nearby.

Lake.com Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Ciccarelli will lead four roundtable discussions

David Ciccarelli, co-founder and CEO of Lake.com, shares, "Europe is home to some of the most picturesque lakes and unique accommodations for travelers in the world. We are pleased to sponsor VRWS, expand our global network, and join the community during this exceptional event."

Antonio Bortolotti, Host of VRWS, shares, "We are honored to welcome Lake.com as a Sponsor and Exhibitor at the Vacation Rental World Summit 2024 in Porto, Portugal. As the first vacation rental platform specializing in accommodations on lakes, this presents a fantastic opportunity for all 600+ attendees with lakefront properties to better reach their target audience, increasing exposure, bookings, and revenue."

Attending VRWS and Listing on Lake.com

Summit tickets:

https://vacationrentalworldsummit.com

List vacation rental properties on Lake.com:

https://www.lake.com

About Lake.com

Lake.com is an innovative online platform offering unique lakeside vacation rentals. Focusing on properties within a 15-minute drive of a lake, Lake.com caters to families looking to reconnect with their loved ones for reunions, vacations, special events, and romantic getaways for mom and dad.

About Vacation Rental World Summit

Vacation Rental World Summit is the most important independent education event in the Vacation Rental industry, gathering top-performing industry experts and key players to share their combined knowledge with fellow peers worldwide. 20,000+ attendees, professional managers, property owners, and industry pros from 52 countries have attended the Vacation Rental World Summit since 2014.

Contact Information

Stephanie Ciccarelli

Chief Marketing Officer

stephanie@lake.com

226-794-5744

SOURCE: Lake Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.