Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blended Sense: Market Leading Media Technology Company Strengthens Leadership With Strategic Appointments to Accelerate Growth

Blended Sense Strengthens Executive Team with Four Strategic Hires, Positioning for Accelerated Growth and Global Expansion in Video Content Solutions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Blended Sense Inc., a leading media technology platform designed to empower small, medium, and enterprise businesses with tailored video content solutions, proudly announces the addition of four dynamic leaders to its executive team. The video marketplace platform welcomes Irina Kay as Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Asnis as Head of Sales, Mark Chaplin as Head of Success, and Veronica Figueroa as Chief Strategy Officer. These strategic hires come as Blended Sense prepares for its Series A funding round, with the goal of becoming the market leader in video content creation and asset management for businesses across the world.

Blended Sense

Blended Sense
COO checking the camera angle

Irina Kay (LinkedIn) steps into the role of Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a wealth of expertise in digital marketing and brand development. She has successfully led marketing initiatives at Better Homes & Gardens and Louis Vuitton, significantly enhancing brand presence and demand gen. Irina's strategic approach to marketing will be vital in elevating Blended Sense's brand, driving user engagement, and expanding the platform's reach across a variety of business segments and use cases.

As Head of Sales, Ben Asnis (LinkedIn) brings extensive experience from his roles at ZocDoc, and Single Platform. In these positions, he consistently surpassed sales targets and devised innovative strategies for business growth. Ben's leadership will be instrumental in scaling Blended Sense's sales operations, forging key partnerships, and ensuring the platform meets the diverse needs of its users, particularly in the real estate and professional services industries.

Mark Chaplin (LinkedIn), appointed as Head of Success, has a proven track record in client success and account management from his tenure at Cox Media Group and Web.com. Mark's expertise in building strong client relationships and implementing effective customer success strategies will ensure that Blended Sense users receive outstanding support, fostering long-term satisfaction and loyalty across the platform.

Adding to the leadership strength, Veronica Figueroa (LinkedIn) has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer. As a nationally recognized leader in the real estate industry, Veronica has significantly influenced the way real estate professionals leverage technology and digital strategies to grow their businesses. Her visionary approach and deep industry knowledge will play a critical role in shaping Blended Sense's strategic direction, particularly as the company aims to expand its influence in the video content market.

With these strategic hires, Blended Sense is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and reinforce its leadership in the video content space. The combined expertise of Irina, Ben, Mark, and Veronica ensures that the company is poised to deliver exceptional value to its users and achieve its ambitious growth objectives.

The company's vetted network of video professionals spans across all of the U.S. & Canada with plans of new international markets in 2025.

Visit www.blendedsense.com for more updates.

Contact Information:

Albert Baez
CEO
albert@blendedsense.com
+13475728043

Ransome Tucker
President
ransome@blendedsense.com
5125547150

SOURCE: Blended Sense Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.