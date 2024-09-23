Blended Sense: Market Leading Media Technology Company Strengthens Leadership With Strategic Appointments to Accelerate Growth

Blended Sense Strengthens Executive Team with Four Strategic Hires, Positioning for Accelerated Growth and Global Expansion in Video Content Solutions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Blended Sense Inc., a leading media technology platform designed to empower small, medium, and enterprise businesses with tailored video content solutions, proudly announces the addition of four dynamic leaders to its executive team. The video marketplace platform welcomes Irina Kay as Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Asnis as Head of Sales, Mark Chaplin as Head of Success, and Veronica Figueroa as Chief Strategy Officer. These strategic hires come as Blended Sense prepares for its Series A funding round, with the goal of becoming the market leader in video content creation and asset management for businesses across the world.



Blended Sense

COO checking the camera angle

Irina Kay (LinkedIn) steps into the role of Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a wealth of expertise in digital marketing and brand development. She has successfully led marketing initiatives at Better Homes & Gardens and Louis Vuitton, significantly enhancing brand presence and demand gen. Irina's strategic approach to marketing will be vital in elevating Blended Sense's brand, driving user engagement, and expanding the platform's reach across a variety of business segments and use cases.

As Head of Sales, Ben Asnis (LinkedIn) brings extensive experience from his roles at ZocDoc, and Single Platform. In these positions, he consistently surpassed sales targets and devised innovative strategies for business growth. Ben's leadership will be instrumental in scaling Blended Sense's sales operations, forging key partnerships, and ensuring the platform meets the diverse needs of its users, particularly in the real estate and professional services industries.

Mark Chaplin (LinkedIn), appointed as Head of Success, has a proven track record in client success and account management from his tenure at Cox Media Group and Web.com. Mark's expertise in building strong client relationships and implementing effective customer success strategies will ensure that Blended Sense users receive outstanding support, fostering long-term satisfaction and loyalty across the platform.

Adding to the leadership strength, Veronica Figueroa (LinkedIn) has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer. As a nationally recognized leader in the real estate industry, Veronica has significantly influenced the way real estate professionals leverage technology and digital strategies to grow their businesses. Her visionary approach and deep industry knowledge will play a critical role in shaping Blended Sense's strategic direction, particularly as the company aims to expand its influence in the video content market.

With these strategic hires, Blended Sense is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and reinforce its leadership in the video content space. The combined expertise of Irina, Ben, Mark, and Veronica ensures that the company is poised to deliver exceptional value to its users and achieve its ambitious growth objectives.

The company's vetted network of video professionals spans across all of the U.S. & Canada with plans of new international markets in 2025.

Visit www.blendedsense.com for more updates.

Contact Information:

Albert Baez

CEO

albert@blendedsense.com

+13475728043

Ransome Tucker

President

ransome@blendedsense.com

5125547150

SOURCE: Blended Sense Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.