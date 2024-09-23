Compassion Center: Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute Expands Horizons: A Comprehensive Approach to Interprofessional Cannabis Education, Clinical Practicums, Research, and Advocacy Leading to International Research, Practice and Employment Opportunities i

The Institute's Collaborative Model with the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) and Compassion Center Sets the Stage for Transformative Integrative Healthcare, Education and Advocacy, Leading Towards an Inclusive Tomorrow For Communities All Across the Globe.

HILLSBORO, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / The Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI) is excited to announce its innovative educational tracks, which offer an integrated blend of cannabis education, immersive clinical practicums, comprehensive research initiatives, and strong advocacy programs, creating lucrative pathways to employment opportunities in cannabis nursing, internationally. A research extension of the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), the GCNI provides nurses an unparalleled educational experience, merging theory, practice, guiding research principles and compassion to propel integrative healthcare forward in the most logical, integrative fashion.

As part of its mission to lead in cannabis nursing innovations, the GCNI proudly announces the promotion of Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, to Executive Director of Cannabis Nursing for the GCNI. A pioneering cannabis nurse, publisher, and educator, Monteiro has served as the Compassion Center's Board President and Director of Education since 2019 and co-founded the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) with Compassion Center in 2021. The IPA has since held an annual medical conference, developed a variety of learning platforms, and recruited the best in class of each specialty to discover, educate, unite and empower integrative providers with the latest in interprofessional continuing education and opportunities for interdisciplinary employment and/or research. Combining over 140 specialties into one membership based organization revealed a variety of breakdowns in the healthcare space, one of which is a shortage of Cannabis nurses.

Implementing Nurse Monteiro's vision for interdisciplinary inclusion, and empowering the entire continuum with innovative education platforms, the GCNI proudly offers a limited number of Cannabis Nurses fellowship opportunities, and scholarships for those who qualify. Monteiro's dedication to patient care and community service has laid a foundation for this natural evolution in global cannabis nursing, and Compassion Center is honored to provide administrative and operational support. In her new role, Nurse Monteiro will oversee GCNI's clinical and research initiatives, serving as a bridge between research fellows and the research institute, advancing new dimensions in cannabis therapeutics and patient-centered care through education.

Empowering Global Cannabis Nursing

Under Monteiro's guidance, GCNI's close relationship with CIFR will continue to grow and enhance the Institute's research capabilities. Students and professionals will gain access to groundbreaking research opportunities, contributing directly to the expanding field of cannabis medicine, leading their fields from outside the box. CIFR's extensive network of research, data, laboratory and clinical partners provides GCNI students with unique platforms, and a range of options to engage in innovative research projects, further enriching their educational experience.

"Julie Monteiro's elevation to Executive Director of Cannabis Nursing for the GCNI marks an important step in the proverbial journey of GCNI," said James B. Creel, a CIFR spokesperson and research administrator. "Her commitment to cannabis education and research has been instrumental in shaping the GCNI's vision. Now, with her at the helm of its research division, we are poised to drive forward global impact through our educational tracks, clinical practicums, and research initiatives."

Limited Fellowships and Scholarships

GCNI is offering limited fellowship spots for professionals seeking advanced training in cannabis nursing. Additionally, scholarships are available for select individuals demonstrating exceptional promise in the field. Scholarship contestants are currently being selected through an essay submission process on the GCNI webpage, where they can showcase their passion and vision for the future of cannabis nursing.

Advocacy and Global Impact

Central to GCNI's mission is its commitment to patient advocacy. In collaboration with the Compassion Center, GCNI actively promotes patients' rights, equitable access to integrative healthcare, and the destigmatization of cannabis-based treatments. This patient advocacy work reinforces GCNI's leadership in fostering an inclusive healthcare landscape that acknowledges the potential of cannabis in therapeutic care.

Compassion Center: Clinical Management and Support

GCNI's alliance with Compassion Center extends beyond just research and advocacy. As a clinical management services system and incubator, Compassion Center provides administrative support to GCNI, its students and staff during their clinical practicums and research initiatives. This partnership ensures a smooth transition from education to clinical application, allowing GCNI students to see the real-world impact of their work in diverse healthcare environments prior to entering the workforce.

"The GCNI and Julie Monteiro's promotion perfectly align with the Compassion Center's mission to transform integrative healthcare and mental health, naturally." stated Stormy Ray, Director of Patient Advocacy for Compassion Center and Chief Executive Officer of Compassion Center's sister organization, the Stormy Ray Cardholders' Foundation (SRCF). "Together, we offer nurse education, research support and clinical management services, and offer strategic international employment pathways, advancing the global acceptance of cannabis as medicine."

International Employment Opportunities

GCNI prepares graduates with globally recognized standards in cannabis education, opening doors to employment in hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and advocacy organizations worldwide. With its focus on immersive education and hands-on practicum experiences, GCNI equips nurses with the skills to make a profound impact on the global stage in the evolving field of cannabis nursing.

About the Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI)

An extension of the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) and Compassion Center, the GCNI is dedicated to providing top-tier continuing education, clinical practicums, research opportunities, and advocacy training for professionals in the cannabis nursing field. Through its strategic partnerships with CIFR and Compassion Center, GCNI aims to revolutionize cannabis nursing within the realms of integrative healthcare and cannabis therapeutics around the world.

About Compassion Center and the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) Compassion Center, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, is a pioneering force in integrative healthcare, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and populations worldwide. By offering individualized treatment plans that seamlessly combine allopathic, traditional, and alternative modalities, the Compassion Center addresses the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its patients. Our mission is to innovate care approaches that foster better health outcomes and advocate for a better tomorrow for all those we serve.

Through its socioeconomic research institute, the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), Compassion Center is committed to identifying, creating, fostering and/or promoting socio-economic programs that address critical issues such as housing instability, food security, access to clean water, integrative healthcare, mental health, and education. By tackling these and other social determinants of health head-on, we aim to enhance the overall well-being of the communities we serve.

CIFR actively engages with communities and leaders, collaborating with global and 'glocal' thought leaders to develop viable solutions that empower individuals and families to enhance their quality of life and overall biophysical wellness. In partnership with Compassion Center and other global initiatives, we work with local advocates, NGOs, and experts-including those from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to drive meaningful change worldwide. We believe that compassion begins within, and through our vertically integrated efforts, we strive to make a positive impact on a global scale.

For more information about GCNI, its programs, fellowship opportunities, and scholarships, visit: www.GlobalCannabisNurses.org or contact Compassion Center at www.Compassion-Center.org.

Contact Information

Sophaur One

Director of Communications

sophaur.one@compassion-center.org

844-842-2667 Ext 1

James Garvey

CIFR Director of Collaborative Programs

james.garvey@compassion-center.org

844-842-COMPASSION Ext 1





