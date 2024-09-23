Peraso Inc. Announces Purchase Order for Advanced Roaming Technology in Korea With Continued Expansion Into Asia

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leading provider in the wireless technology solutions market, announced the receipt of a purchase order for its High-Velocity Roaming ("HVR") technology. This technology enhances high-speed internet connectivity on moving trains and subways. The initial quantities of this order will be used to demonstrate and characterize the use of 60GHz for high velocity roaming (HVR) in the Korean public transportation system.

Peraso's HVR technology is designed to provide uninterrupted high-speed internet to passengers on fast-moving trains, ensuring seamless connectivity as users transition between access points. With an access point approximately every kilometer, the HVR system adeptly manages the transfer of signals from one access point to the next, enabling a smooth and reliable user experience. This feature is essential for maintaining service quality in environments where traditional connectivity solutions fall short. As cities worldwide continue to invest in upgrading their transportation infrastructure, Peraso is committed to providing top-tier solutions that improve passenger experiences and operational efficiencies.

"We are delighted that our HVR technology is gaining recognition and is being evaluated in one of the world's most congested subway systems," stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso Inc. "This order not only highlights the growing demand for high-speed connectivity in public transit, but it also underscores the effectiveness of our technology in addressing the unique challenges posed by high-velocity environments. We are working concurrently to win a similar program for deployment on the rail system in China."

This market expansion reflects the Company's strategic objective to enhance connectivity solutions globally, responding to the evolving needs of urban transit systems.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, 'immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.

