American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies and Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana Sign Joint Employment Training Program Agreement

Initial Training and Apprenticeship Programs will be focused on ReElement Technologies' Facilities in Noblesville and Marion, Indiana

American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation, ("ReElement") a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today jointly announced the collaboration with Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana ("Ivy Tech") on a unique training and degree pathway program. This collaboration, under the Achieve Your Degree initiative, aims to offer an affordable means of access to an Ivy Tech education and technical training that can support ReElement's growing employee base and job growth in the exciting field of clean energy and material processing. The collaboration will allow for a cohesive program for employee attraction, retention, training and advancement.

Alex Huskey, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College - Marion Campus, stated, "As Indiana's engine for workforce development, Ivy Tech is proud to partner with ReElement Technologies to build their talent pipeline. This is an excellent opportunity to collaborate with the industry to help employees learn the skills they need for advancement."

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies stated, "As we continue to scale our operations it is imperative that we have and support a strong pipeline of talent to meet the needs of this growing industry. Critical mineral demand is expected to grow exponentially over the coming decades driven by the transition to clean energy, advancements in technology and increased electrification across industries. The United States and ReElement are driving innovation to secure a healthy domestic supply chain for critical minerals and we must balance that demand with qualified talent to support its growth. We are thankful for the collaboration we have with our regional academic institutions and are excited to work with Ivy Tech given its exceptional education and technical training across more than 70 programs and its close proximity to our operations and overall community support."

As previously announced, Marion, Indiana was selected by ReElement Technologies for this next phase of expansion after several months of careful analysis and examination of several potential sites throughout the Midwestern United States. Once fully operating, the ReElement Marion Advanced Technology Center will support over 300 fulltime jobs in the clean tech industry.

The ReElement Marion Advanced Technology Center will also provide for:

Previously secured $44.9 million of local incentives from the City of Marion, Indiana in the form of an Economic Development Revenue Bond;

Initial qualification for 45X United States Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit;

42 acres with ample areas for operations and future development for both ReElement Technologies and its key industry partners;

425,000 square feet of existing production facility space, office, laboratories, and support structures;

250,000 square feet of additional foundation-ready space to expand production facilities or structures for further growth;

The production of rare earth elements with a targeted initial capacity of 2 metric tons per day of ultra-pure (>99.5%) rare earth oxides sourced from end-of-life magnets, such as those found in high-efficiency motors, electric vehicles, wind turbines, power tools, and hard drives, and establishing the largest such producer of heavy rare earth elements outside of China;

The production of critical battery materials with a initial refining capacity of 50 metric tons per day of lithium-ion battery input material ("black mass") sourced from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing waste, with the ability to process a wide range of lithium-ion battery chemistries including Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickle Manganese Cobalt (NMC);

An onsite fully integrated domestic solution of the battery and magnet supply chains: The campus is being designed to drive collaboration with battery and magnet industry partners by creating co-located partners within the electrified value chain; reducing costs, maximizing productivity, and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of products produced;

Rail loadout onsite along with 37 truck bays for enhanced transportation logistics, including access to major highways and interstate travel, with a central location to many potential customers within the automobile, battery and magnet industries in the US battery belt;

Exceptional community support for ReElement Technologies, along with access to several important educational institutions, such as Indiana Wesleyan University, Ivy Tech Community College, Taylor University and Purdue University which can provide skilled personnel to ReElement Technologies' expanding workforce; and

The ReElement Marion Advanced Technology Center will scale up to an initially targeted production capacity of 5,000 metric tons of ultra-pure (>99.9%) lithium hydroxide or carbonate per year, and 2,000 metric tons per year of rare earth oxides, with the ability to strategically and efficiently expand production capacity by adding modular production trains as the market matures.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, long- and short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns with the needs of the community. The College provides a seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor's degree.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

