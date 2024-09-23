Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the Togi Project, one of three priority projects advancing under the Barrick Alliance (refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2024).

The first of two 500-meter drill holes is currently underway at the Akasaka target where drilling is targeting strike extensions of the Mori vein along the prospective Mori Fault, Figure 1. Strike extensions to the northeast of the Mori vein are largely obscured by post-mineralization cover but evidence of potential mineralized extensions is supported by sinter scree, and quartz vein boulders and cobbles hosting gold grades up to 79.7 g/t gold, (refer to the Company's news release dated 22nd April 2021). Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magneto-Telluric (CSAMT) geophysics completed along a 2-kilometer section of the Akasaka target highlighted resistivity features potentially representing epithermal veins, which drilling is currently targeting.

The Mori vein within the Akasaka target produced 16,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14 g/t gold and is reported to be up to 4 meters wide, with gold values ranging between 8 to 20 g/t gold1. Records show the mineralization at lower mine levels open at depth with average grades of 8.12 g/t gold and 56.9 g/t silver1. Workings did not exceed 120 meters below portal level.

Mr. Fraser MacCorquodale, President & COO stated, "We are pleased to begin our inaugural drill campaign at Togi, located on the historic Togi goldfield on the Noto Peninsula of Japan's Honshu Island. We have been working closely with Barrick Gold technical advisors in designing this program and we are looking forward to the results of the drilling campaign."





Figure 1: Togi Project, simplified geology, geochemistry and drill hole location map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/224136_44c54ea72428cbe8_001full.jpg

Reference

1Gold Mines of Japan, 1989. The Mining & Materials Processing Institute of Japan.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration across Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide.

Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan.

