Successfully launched 13 products in less than one year

On track to reach goal of 25+ new product launches in first two years of company inception

Growing portfolio comprised of high-quality, FDA approved injectable medications to treat patients in acute care hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician offices

Strengthened leadership with addition of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong to Avenacy Board and co-founding team

Company to highlight progress and milestones at CPHI Conference in Milan on October 8-10

Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical medications, looks forward to celebrating its first year of growth and success since launching in October 2023. Backed by a robust global network of development and FDA-inspected contract manufacturing partners, Avenacy has already brought 13 injectable products to the U.S. market to address key gaps in the drug supply chain.

"We are incredibly proud of the achievements and progress we have made at Avenacy since launching nearly a year ago as a trusted partner and provider of critical injectable medicines for the U.S. healthcare system," said Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Avenacy. "We have acted swiftly and decisively to bring over a dozen medications to the U.S. market to help meet the needs of patients, strengthened our financial position with the addition of esteemed pharmaceutical investor and businessman, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, and built out our infrastructure and leadership to support scaling up our business. As we look to usher in the next phase of growth for Avenacy, we will remain steadfast in our goal of enhancing patient care and enabling access to safe, high-quality essential medications."

Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, Avenacy has launched thirteen products in the U.S. market, including:

Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection

Bivalirudin for Injection

Fosaprepitant for Injection

Fulvestrant Injection

Furosemide for Injection

Desmopressin Acetate for Injection

Eptifibatide for Injection

Magnesium Sulfate in Water for Injection

Isoproterenol Hydrochloride Injection, USP

Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP

Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection, USP

Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection, USP

Metoclopramide Injection, USP

The Company is well-positioned to continue expanding its differentiated portfolio to meet the needs of today's dynamic drug supply chain while ensuring quality of care to patients.

All of Avenacy's products feature unique packaging and labeling designed to assist healthcare providers with accurate medication selection, thereby supporting a reduction in administration errors and improper dosing. The Company also utilizes ready-to-use formulations of essential medications to help address dosing inaccuracies, enhance patient safety, and streamline efficiency all with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

Avenacy will be sharing its first year progress, differentiated business model, and diverse partner network at this year's CPHI 2024 Conference, taking place in Milan from October 8-10. During this time, the Company will be hosting meetings with potential partners, customers, and investors, as it seeks to expand its global presence and portfolio of critical injectable medicines.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today's dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.avenacy.com/.

