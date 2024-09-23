Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Perpetua Medical AB

Referring to the bulletin from Perpetua Medical AB's annual general meeting,
held on August 30, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock
split in relations 1:24. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Sep 26, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 PERP B       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:24
Current ISIN:                SE0019071812    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 25, 2024    
New ISIN code:                SE0022726311    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 26, 2024
