Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A3CSHB | ISIN: SE0015961016 | Ticker-Symbol: 66J
Frankfurt
23.09.24
08:11 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2024 14:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Amniotics AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On August 6, 2024, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an
application from Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the Company's
shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon the Swedish
Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement a merger plan
between the Company and Magle Chemoswed Holding AB. 

Today, on September 23, 2024, the Swedish Companies Registration Office granted
the companies concerned authorization to implement the merger plan in question. 

Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares
of Amniotics AB (publ) will be September 27, 2024. 

Short name:   AMNI    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015961016
----------------------------
Order book ID: 228566   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
