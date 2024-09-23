Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Amniotics AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On August 6, 2024, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement a merger plan between the Company and Magle Chemoswed Holding AB. Today, on September 23, 2024, the Swedish Companies Registration Office granted the companies concerned authorization to implement the merger plan in question. Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of Amniotics AB (publ) will be September 27, 2024. Short name: AMNI ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961016 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 228566 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB